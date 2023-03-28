MIKU CARE SELECTED TO JOIN THE WEST COAST CONSORTIUM FOR TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION IN PEDIATRICS (CTIP)

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miku Care (Miku), the technology company that revolutionized the pediatric wellness space using a contactless respiratory & sleep monitoring system, announced today that it has been selected to join The West Coast Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics (CTIP), a pediatric medical device accelerator centered at Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) and the University of Southern California (USC) that promotes the commercialization and clinical use of pediatric medical device technology.

"We are honored to be recognized by CTIP and earn a place alongside some of the world's most innovative healthcare companies," said Johann Fernando, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Miku Care. "Through this partnership with CTIP, Miku gains a strong ally equally dedicated to innovation and development of pediatric medical devices."

Miku Care is currently designed for parents and caregivers, offering a sleep monitoring solution that comes with intuitive displays and analytics that make it easy for parents to understand their child's sleep and respiratory behaviors and trends, all without the use of a wearable accessory. Miku is not currently offered or intended for diagnostic use.

Miku's wearable-free monitoring technology has the potential to reduce usage issues and monitoring obstructions by eliminating the need for wearing, charging, or cleaning a wearable product. Beyond wearables, SensorFusion® technology also has the potential to overcome the challenges of existing camera-only or under-mattress products. In scenarios with blankets, obstructions, and shadows in a crib or bed of any size, Miku continues to provide monitoring coverage for caretakers.

"Pediatric medical device innovation lags behind adults by 10-15 years—this is a major inequity in healthcare. CTIP is committed to addressing this by identifying and supporting the development of potential pediatric medical devices by innovators like Miku from concept to commercialization," said Dr. Juan Espinoza, Director and Principal Investigator at CTIP.

In 2022, Miku Care in collaboration with Boston Children's Hospital announced a first-of-its-kind epilepsy research study using an investigational monitoring device. This research aims to monitor and ultimately detect generalized tonic-clonic seizures, which occur in 25% of all patients with seizures and are the most common type of generalized seizure in adults. These seizures are also a major risk factor for sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP). The Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved study aims to capture generalized tonic-clonic seizure events on study participants. Patients will be monitored by Miku Care's SensorFusion® technology, and simultaneously, a video-EEG system, the industry-regarded "gold standard" of hospital monitoring.

The study is currently underway, providing hope to parents and caregivers of loved ones. With this research, Miku aims to gain insight into detecting generalized tonic-clonic seizures in a home setting using its contact-free sensing technology, as well as the ability to predict seizure activity before it occurs based on longitudinal wellness trends in respiration, heart rate, and sleep, combined with the patient's history of seizures. The data collected is intended to advance the health and wellbeing of children and support a potential marketing application.

"Our dedicated team at Miku has spent years focusing on developing innovative technologies to advance pediatric care," said Eric White, Co-founder and Chief Product & Technology Officer at Miku Care. "We are excited to partner with CTIP and believe that by working together we will create and expand opportunities as well as lead future developments."

About The West Coast Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics (CTIP)

The West Coast Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics (CTIP) is an FDA-funded pediatric MedTech accelerator centered at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Our goal is to facilitate the development, production, and distribution of pediatric medical devices by identifying companies working in the space and providing advice, networking, and direct and indirect financial support on the road to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.westcoastctip.org/

About Miku Care

Miku Care is a pediatric health monitoring company creating products that make it easy for parents to understand their child's sleep and respiratory behaviors and trends. The contact-free Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor and corresponding analytics platform give parents easy access to breathing and sleep data, all without the use of a wearable. Miku smart baby monitors are currently not offered or intended to diagnose, cure, mitigate, prevent, or treat any illness or condition and are not approved or cleared by FDA.

Founded in 2018, Miku Care's products and proprietary, clinically tested SensorFusion™ technology have received accolades from Fast Company, CES, Good Housekeeping, Babylist, Digital Trends, and more for innovation, design, and overall industry best-of. Partnered with established universities, hospital systems, research organizations, investors, and leaders, Miku is pioneering contactless monitoring in the pediatric space. For more information, please visit mikucare.com . Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

