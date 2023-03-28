Micro Merchant Systems Announces Darrell Hyde as Chief Technology Officer

SYOSSET, N.Y., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Merchant Systems, provider of the industry-leading PrimeRx™ pharmacy technology system, has announced the appointment of Mr. Darrell Hyde to the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this capacity Mr. Hyde will oversee the company's strategic vision and direct future growth with a specific focus on cloud and SaaS transformation. He will serve on the company's senior management team.

"Darrell brings an impressive background working in the technology industry, with experience in cloud technology, security, and infrastructure," said Micro Merchant Systems CEO Ketan Mehta. "He is a true visionary with regard to the limitless possibilities of technology and will be an integral part of our ongoing work to develop innovative solutions for the pharmacy industry."

Prior to joining Micro Merchant Systems, Mr. Hyde was employed by Wayfair, where he led product development initiatives. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Product at ClearDATA™, a healthcare cloud computing company where he focused on building cloud-based products to automate security and compliance controls.

Mr. Hyde will report directly to CEO Mehta, and split his time between the company's New York headquarters and a regional office near Philadelphia, PA.

About Micro Merchant Systems

Micro Merchant Systems pharmacy technology company has been committed to addressing the needs of independent pharmacies for more than 30 years. Over 4,000 pharmacies throughout the United States and Puerto Rico trust Micro Merchant Systems to add efficiency and automation to core workflows and processes. All pharmacy types – single store, multi-store, compounding, long-term care, clinic, 340B, specialty, enterprise – rely on Micro Merchant Systems for innovative solutions that keep pace with rapidly-changing needs.

The Windows-based PrimeRx™ operating system serves as the solution's "command central." Pharmacies can add functionality, based on their unique needs, by choosing from an extensive portfolio of solution modules. PrimeRx™ pharmacies also benefit from direct integration with more than 100 leading third-party solutions.

