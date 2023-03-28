Corteva Agriscience Launches Adavelt™ Active, Bringing Farmers a New Mode of Action Fungicide

Novel, Natural-origin Disease Control Product Available for Commercial Sale in Canada, South Korea and Australia

INDIANAPOLIS, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva Agriscience announced today the commercial launch of Adavelt™ active, with recent product registrations in three countries – Australia, Canada and South Korea. Adavelt active is a novel fungicide with a new mode of action that protects against a wide range of diseases that can impact crop yields.

Zetigo™ PRM fungicide with Adavelt™ active, now approved for sale in Canada, will be available for the 2023 growing season for use in lentil crops. Commercial sales of products containing Adavelt active will also begin this year in Australia and in South Korea. Corteva plans to offer Adavelt active in additional countries and pending appropriate crop registrations in the following years, subject to regulatory approvals.

"Farmers have a critical need for innovative fungicides to address the challenges they face today. Adavelt™ active delivers exactly that – a new, flexible option to protect crops and preserve yield potential," said Robert King, Executive Vice President, Crop Protection Business Unit, Corteva Agriscience. "Corteva is investing in R&D to bring farmers differentiated, sustainable solutions like Adavelt active. The commercialization of Adavelt active is a testament to our strong pipeline."

Adavelt™ active is built on the discovery of Inatreq™ active, a natural origin fungicide developed by Corteva with proven effectiveness for many crops. Adavelt active (florylpicoxamid/FRAC Group 21) is the first broad-spectrum picolinamide fungicide for use against ascomycota pathogens in major crops grown worldwide. Adavelt active features a novel target site of action in many crops with no cross-resistance to other modes of action, and it has a strong fit in existing integrated pest management programs as a resistance management tool.

Adavelt™ active offers preventative properties against a wide range of diseases severely impacting yield, along with curative properties when used in the early stages of infection. By adding Adavelt active to disease management programs, farmers can simplify fungal control efforts and reduce resistance risks, while protecting the yield potential and quality of crops, both now and in future seasons.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry- leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

