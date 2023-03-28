Blue Bunny Unveils New Frozen Treats Including Mini Bars That Offer the Ultimate Bite Size Indulgence

The brand will also debut new Soft scoopables, offering a new take on soft serve, and two new Twist Cones flavors.

CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Bunny , the champion of all things fun, is adding a new product to its popular minis line. Joining the brand's Mini Swirls, new Mini Bars will offer the perfect frozen treat that brings all the fun and crunch of a full size bar in a smaller, snackable size. The new frozen dairy dessert bars are dipped in a delicious cookie crunch coating with smooth swirls of additional flavor inside. Mini Bars will come in an assortment of flavors that combine the classics with a fun spin, including Vanilla Caramel Crunch, Chocolate Cookie Crumble and Strawberry Shortcake.

Soft scoopables, which are easy to scoop and deliciously soft straight from your freezer, will be available in Vanilla, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Strawberry and Mint Chocolate Chip (PRNewswire)

"Following the success of Mini Swirls, we knew we wanted to grow our 'Mini' platform with a new product lineup that offered the same snackable indulgence as the cones," said Jeremy Hrynewycz, Brand Marketing Director, Blue Bunny. "We are proud to launch Mini Bars as a new way to bring joy to consumers' everyday lives with the perfect frozen treat that's mini in size, but mighty in crunch."

Blue Bunny is also launching its new take on soft serve with their Soft scoopables, as well as two new Twist Cones flavors, making it easier than ever to indulge in the classic soft serve experience right at home. Soft scoopables, which are easy to scoop and deliciously soft straight from your freezer, will be available in Vanilla, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Strawberry and Mint Chocolate Chip. Two new Twist Cones flavors - Salted Caramel Chocolate and Mint Chocolate - will continue to build out the Twist Cones platform with soft frozen dairy dessert twisted throughout with ribbons of fudge or caramel, along with a bonus chocolaty bite at the bottom.

"At Blue Bunny, we pride ourselves on making fun a part of consumers' lives every day. To that end, we're thrilled to debut these new products that will bring playful indulgences to freezers across the country, making it more convenient than ever to have fun every day," continued Hrynewycz. "Individuals and families nationwide will love these new additions to our brand portfolio as the Mini Bars, Soft scoopables and new Twist Cones flavors offer consumers a new way to make each day more fun."

You can find these exciting new flavors now at retailers nationwide starting at $4.98. To learn more about Blue Bunny's newest product lines go to: www.BlueBunny.com .

About Blue Bunny

For more than 80 years, Blue Bunny has been crafting delicious dairy desserts made with fun, fresh ingredients. Today, Blue Bunny offers over 75 varieties of frozen treats. Blue Bunny continues to innovate, bringing playfully indulgent frozen treats to freezers across the country, most recently with their perfectly indulgent Mini Bars and new take on soft serve – Twist Cones® and Soft scoopables. You can find fan favorites, like the Mini Swirls cones, their signature Bunny Tracks® scoopables, and their award-winning Load'd Sundaes® packed with tons of mix-ins, on shelves or being served near you! For more information, visit BlueBunny.com .

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells and run by the Wells family for generations, the company is an independent operating company of the Ferrero Group, one of the global leaders in sweet packaged foods.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs nearly 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, where Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World" as the largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location. Wells operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. Learn more at www.wellsenterprisesinc.com .

Mini Bars will offer the perfect frozen treat that brings all the fun and crunch of a full size bar in a smaller, snackable size (PRNewswire)

For more than 80 years, Blue Bunny has been bringing delicious dairy desserts made with fun, fresh ingredients. (PRNewswire)

