PAGER APPOINTS PETER LICURSI AS CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER

Healthcare Financial and Consumerism Expert To Lead Business Strategy for 23-Million Member Digital Health Platform

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager, a leading virtual care, navigation and collaboration platform, today announced that Peter Licursi has been appointed Chief Growth Officer, responsible for developing and managing the company's growth strategy and articulating its product value as a transformational leader in digital health.

Peter Licursi (PRNewswire)

"For many years, I've admired Peter's commitment and success in developing consumer engagement technology that transforms the member experience for health plans," said Walter Jin, CEO and Chairman of Pager. "He's a proven leader in driving dynamic sales growth and revenue for companies, and I have always valued both his counsel and his friendship. With his extensive knowledge of the healthcare consumer sector, expertise in e-commerce, and proven track record in scaling business operations for global companies, Peter brings an impressive level of experience to support Pager's mission of delivering a doctor-in-the-family experience to the 99%."

During his 30-year career in sales and marketing at technology firms, Licursi has served in executive leadership positions at multiple organizations, including Entuity Inc. and NeXT Software Inc. (now Apple Inc.), where he acquired an in-depth knowledge of customer experience and design working with Steve Jobs. Most recently, Licursi served as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for Abacus Insights, a healthcare technology leader offering a transformation platform and solutions specifically built for health plans. Prior to that, he co-founded Zipari, a customer experience platform built for the health insurance industry. Serving as the company's Chief Revenue Officer for seven years, Licursi led Zipari's business strategies for defined sales target markets and developed the product's messaging and value proposition.

"This is a remarkable opportunity to work at a company leading the way in meeting one of healthcare's greatest challenges, creating an integrated, holistic care experience for consumers," Licursi said. "I've been extremely impressed with Pager's engagement platform that meets consumers with their channel of choice and then provides quick, simple, easy access to a complete set of digital tools and services along with a multidisciplinary care team, without having to download multiple apps."

Many healthcare enterprises have made significant investments to develop their own communication, data and engagement programs as well as partnering with third-party vendors. Pager preserves, supports and enhances these investments, by leveraging its plug-and-play architecture to seamlessly stitch these services together into its white-label platform. This simplifies vendor complexity, reduces vendor fatigue, and prevents disintermediation for both health plans and consumers, thereby promoting better engagement.

Pager also serves as a virtual care "wrapper" for consumers, guiding each member to access the right care, in the right place, at the right time during their entire health and well-being journey with an end-to-end connected care experience. "It's the kind of holistic approach to engagement and wellness that consumers want, the industry needs, and that I'm excited to be a part of," Licursi says."

"Peter's addition only strengthens Pager's position as a transformative leader in digital health," Jin said. "His expertise and direction will be invaluable to our mission of building an integrated, end-to-end consumer experience for well-being, care navigation, and value-based care services."

About Pager

Pager is a virtual care collaboration platform, offered through health plans, that provides access to whole-person healthcare in a trusted, convenient, connected care experience, like having a "doctor in the family." Pager helps people make better healthcare decisions by enabling better access and reducing costs, making care simple and easy to understand throughout the entire care journey. Through a combination of hi-tech AI automation and hi-touch concierge services, Pager offers an integrated, full-service experience including triage, telemedicine, e-prescriptions, appointment scheduling, after-care follow-up, care advocacy and customer service. Pager's omni-channel communications platform connects the fragmented healthcare ecosystem by aggregating a care team of nurses, doctors, pharmacists, coordinators, advocates and more in one place. Pager partners with leading payers, providers and employers representing more than 23 million people across the United States and Latin America. www.pager.com

Pager Powers Horizon’s Telemedicine Solution for COVID-19 (PRNewsfoto/Pager) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pager