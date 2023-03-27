OLD SALT FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES A NEW WOOD-FIRED FOOD & MUSIC FESTIVAL CELEBRATING RANCHING AND WILD MONTANA LANDSCAPES

HELENA, Mont., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Salt Co-op is hosting its 1st annual Old Salt Festival June 23rd-25th on the Mannix Family Ranch just outside Helmville,MT. The festival aims to focus on three main components; Wood-fired cooking, Western Music & Arts, and Conservation. Plans for the gathering include a 40ft long fire where local Montana Beef, Lamb and Pork will be cooked, two stages for music and guest speakers, and a general store filled with Independent craftspeople from around the region selling animal based products such as leathergoods, wool, western art and jewelry.

1st inaugural Old Salt Festival Poster (PRNewswire)

Festival goers can choose between single day passes for Friday and Saturday, or can opt for a full weekend experience including a special barbacoa brunch on Sunday. Folks can also opt to add on car or RV camping spaces to take full advantage of the scenery in the blackfoot valley in early summer. Wood-fired meals are included in the cost of tickets and kids 10 and under get in free.

Among the list of musical attractions are grammy-nominated singer songwriter Brent Cobb as well as Montana based musician Riddy Arman and the lively Texas based picker Summer Dean. Guest Chefs from around the region include Livingston based culinary star Eduardo Garcia, master of all things pork from Portland, OR Elias Cairo and live-fire cooking experts Jaret Foster and Mona Johnson from the roaming crew known as Tournant. Leading Voices in the American west include appearances by David James Duncan(The Brothers K), Montana river guide and author Chris Dombrowski(The River You Touch), and Live podcasts by Ed Roberson ( Mountain & Prairie Podcast).

Conservation Partners include Wild Montana, The Blackfoot Challenge, MT Master Hunter, Heart of the Rockies Initiative, The Wilderness Society, Lincoln Prosperity Project, Montana Association of Conservation Districts.

A few words about Old Salt Co-op:

Old Salt Co-op provides pasture focused meat raised with integrity from ranches that enhance Montana lands. We process meat locally in Helena, MT and deliver it to your door, anywhere in the US. More than the meat itself, Old Salt connects customers and producers in a shared purpose: to enhance land, wildlife habitat and local community like a pinch of salt in a recipe.

Old Salt Co-op

2840 Bozeman Ave

Helena, MT 59601

Contact: Andrew Mace

406.855.5056

andrewm@oldsaltco-op.com

www.oldsaltfestival.com

