NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2022 AND AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR 2022

SHANGHAI, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the audited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022.
FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB882.1 million (US$127.9 million), a 30.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, mainly due to 1) decreases in one-time commissions, as less insurance products distributed compared with last year and 2) less performance based income generated from public securities products and offshore private equity products amid market volatilities. Net revenues increased by 28.9% compared with the third quarter of 2022, mainly due to an increase in distribution of insurance products and performance-based income.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q4 2021
Q4 2022
YoY Change
Wealth management
969.3
646.9
(33.3 %)
Asset management
273.8
223.2
(18.5 %)
Other businesses
17.0
12.0
(29.2 %)
Total net revenues
1,260.1
882.1
(30.0 %)
- Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB219.7 million (US$31.9 million), a 66.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2021, as we recorded RMB85.6 million credit loss for our other business in the fourth quarter of 2021; income from operations decreased by 5.2% compared with the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to an increase in selling expenses and provision for credit losses.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q4 2021
Q4 2022
YoY Change
Wealth management
183.6
179.1
(2.5 %)
Asset management
80.8
93.5
15.8 %
Other businesses
(132.1)
(52.9)
(60.0 %)
Total income from operations
132.3
219.7
66.1 %
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB139.9 million (US$20.3 million), a 50.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, due to a 30.0% decrease in net revenues and a 23.3% decrease from the third quarter of 2022, due to a provision of contingent litigation expenses related to the first-instance ruling disclosed in December 12, 2022.
- Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB149.2 million (US$21.6 million), a 48.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, and a 21.9% decrease from the third quarter of 2022.
FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Net revenues in the full year 2022 was RMB3,100.4 million (US$449.5 million), a 27.8% decrease from the full year 2021, mainly due to decreases in one-time commissions and performance-based income.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
FY 2021
FY 2022
YoY Change
Wealth management
3,194.9
2,200.0
(31.1 %)
Asset management
1,041.5
834.5
(19.9 %)
Other businesses
56.7
65.9
16.2 %
Total net revenues
4,293.1
3,100.4
(27.8 %)
- Income from operations in the full year 2022 was RMB1,088.4 million (US$157.8 million), a 9.2% decrease from the full year 2021.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
FY 2021
FY 2022
YoY Change
Wealth management
921.5
741.4
(19.5 %)
Asset management
485.2
447.8
(7.7 %)
Other businesses
(207.8)
(100.8)
(51.5 %)
Total income from operations
1,198.9
1,088.4
(9.2 %)
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders in the full year 2022 was RMB976.6 million (US$141.6 million), a 25.7% decrease compared with full year 2021, due to decreases in net revenue and income from equity in affiliates amid market volatilities.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders in the full year 2022 was RMB1,008.6 million (US$146.2 million), a 26.5% decrease from the full year 2021.
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 OPERATIONAL UPDATES
Wealth Management Business
We offer investment products and provide value-added services to high net worth investors in China and overseas for our wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies.
- Total number of registered clients as of December 31, 2022 was 437,288, a 6.1% increase from December 31, 2021 and a 0.9% increase compared with September 30, 2022.
- Total number of active clients[2] who transacted with us during the fourth quarter of 2022 was 12,904, a 26.1% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021, and a 43.0% decrease from the third quarter of 2022. Total number of active clients who transacted with us during the full year 2022 was 35,877, a 16.1% decrease from the full year 2021.
- Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB18.0 billion (US$2.6 billion), a 14.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, mainly due to a decrease in the distribution of private secondary products due to the volatile secondary market.
Product type
Three months ended December 31,
2021
2022
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Mutual fund products
10.2
48.5 %
12.2
67.7 %
Private secondary products
6.7
31.6 %
3.4
18.7 %
Private equity products
3.0
14.5 %
1.4
8.0 %
Other products[3]
1.1
5.4 %
1.0
5.6 %
All products
21.0
100.0 %
18.0
100.0 %
- Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the full year 2022 was RMB70.3 billion (US$10.2 billion), a 27.7% decrease from the full year 2021, mainly due to a decrease in the distribution of private secondary products.
Product type
Twelve months ended December 31,
2021
2022
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Mutual fund products
37.1
38.2 %
43.1
61.4 %
Private secondary products
37.8
38.9 %
13.1
18.6 %
Private equity products
18.1
18.6 %
11.1
15.7 %
Other products
4.2
4.3 %
3.0
4.3 %
All products
97.2
100.0 %
70.3
100.0 %
- Coverage network in mainland China included 75 cities as of December 31, 2022, compared with 76 cities as of September 30, 2022, and 84 cities as of December 31, 2021.
- Number of relationship managers was 1,276 as of December 31, 2022, a 1.5% increase from September 30, 2022, and a 3.0% decrease from December 31, 2021.
[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-cash settlement expense and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
[2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered investors who purchase investment products distributed or receive services provided by us during that given period.
[3] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others.
Asset Management Business
Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), a leading multi-asset manager in China with overseas offices in Hong Kong and the United States. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities to multi-strategy investments denominated in RMB and other currencies.
- Total assets under management as of December 31, 2022 remained relatively stable in the amount of RMB157.1 billion (US$22.8 billion), compared with RMB156.2 billion as of September 30, 2022 and RMB156.0 billion as of December 31, 2021.
Investment type
As of
Growth
Distribution/
As of
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
132.8
85.0 %
1.4
1.1
133.1
84.7 %
Public securities[4]
10.2
6.5 %
1.3
0.5
11.0
7.0 %
Real estate
6.7
4.3 %
0.2
0.1
6.8
4.3 %
Multi-strategies
5.1
3.3 %
-
0.3
4.8
3.1 %
Others
1.4
0.9 %
-
-
1.4
0.9 %
All Investments
156.2
100.0 %
2.9
2.0
157.1
100.0 %
Investment type
As of
Growth
Distribution/
As of
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
130.9
83.9 %
11.0
8.8
133.1
84.7 %
Public securities
11.2
7.2 %
2.1
2.3
11.0
7.0 %
Real estate
6.6
4.3 %
1.4
1.2
6.8
4.3 %
Multi-strategies
5.9
3.8 %
-
1.1
4.8
3.1 %
Others
1.4
0.8 %
-
-
1.4
0.9 %
All Investments
156.0
100.0 %
14.5
13.4
157.1
100.0 %
Other Businesses
Our other businesses mainly aim to provide more comprehensive services and investment products to our clients.
Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, said, "I'm happy to report that our voluntary conversion to dual-primary listing in Hong Kong has been successfully completed, fully mitigating the ADR delisting risk. In the fourth quarter of 2022, we continued to see challenges in the domestic economy brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, net revenues grew 28.9% quarter-on-quarter, supported by a 169.4% increase in one-time commissions and 191.1% increase in performance based income quarter-on-quarter. Despite a challenging capital markets environment, non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year was RMB1.0 billion, in-line with our annual guidance. Furthermore, The Board has approved an annual dividend of approximately RMB176.5 million (US$25.6 million) in total, which is equivalent to around 17.5% of our unaudited annual non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders. The annual dividend payment plan will be reviewed during and announced after the Annual General Meeting, which is expected to be held in June 2023."
[4] The asset distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.
FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB882.1 million (US$127.9 million), a 30.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, primarily driven by decreased one-time commissions and performance-based income.
- Wealth Management Business
- Asset Management Business
- Other Businesses
Operating Costs and Expenses
Operating costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB662.3 million (US$96.0 million), a 41.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB383.1 million (US$55.6 million), selling expenses of RMB142.8 million (US$20.7 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB84.0 million (US$12.2 million), provision of credit losses of RMB19.8 million (US$2.9 million) and other operating expenses of RMB38.3 million (US$5.5 million).
- Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB467.8 million (US$67.8 million), a 40.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in relationship manager compensation, which is in line with decreased transaction value and a decrease in general and administrative expenses due to our cost control measures implemented.
- Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB129.6 million (US$18.8 million), a 32.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to less performance fee compensation and less provision for credit losses.
- Operating costs and expenses for other businesses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB64.9 million (US$9.4 million), a 56.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, due to less credit losses recorded.
Operating Margin
Operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 24.9%, compared with 10.5% for the corresponding period in 2021.
- Operating margin for the wealth management business for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 27.7%, compared with 18.9% for the corresponding period in 2021, due to less general and administrative expenses incurred due to our cost control measures implemented.
- Operating margin for the asset management business for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 41.9%, compared with 29.5% for the corresponding period in 2021, due to less performance fee compensation recorded in 2022.
- Loss from other businesses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB52.9 million (US$7.7 million), compared with RMB132.1 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to decreased provision for credit losses.
Investment Income
Investment income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB62.2 million (US$9.0 million), compared with investment income of RMB3.5 million for the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to unrealized gains of fair value changes from our certain equity investments.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB60.5 million (US$8.8 million), a 71.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to higher taxable income as well as dividend tax accrued in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Income from Equity in Affiliates
Income from equity in affiliates for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB12.3 million (US$1.8 million), compared with RMB160.5 million for the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to the decrease in net income of the funds of funds that we manage and invest in as the general partner or fund manager.
Net Income
- Net Income
- Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the full year 2022 were RMB3,100.4 million (US$449.5 million), a 27.8% decrease from the full year 2021, primarily due to a decrease in one-time commissions and performance-based income.
- Wealth Management Business
- Asset Management Business
- Other Businesses
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs and expenses for 2022 were RMB2,011.9 million (US$291.7 million), a 35.0% decrease from the full year 2021. Operating costs and expenses for the full year 2022 primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB1,441.9 million (US$209.1 million), selling expenses of RMB349.0 million (US$50.6 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB235.3 million (US$34.1 million), reversal of credit losses of RMB0.4 million (US$0.1 million) and other operating expenses of RMB115.7 million (US$16.8 million).
- Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for 2022 were RMB1,458.5 million (US$211.5 million), a 35.8% decrease from 2021, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits, as well as general and administrative expenses.
- Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for 2022 were RMB386.6 million (US$56.1 million), a 30.5% decrease from 2021, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits, as well as general and administrative expenses.
- Operating costs and expenses for other businesses for 2022 were RMB166.8 million (US$24.2million), a 37.0% decrease from 2021, primarily due to a decrease in provision for credit losses.
Operating Margin
Operating margin for the full year 2022 was 35.1%, compared to 27.9% for the full year 2021.
- Operating margin for the wealth management business for 2022 was 33.7%, compared to 28.8% for 2021, mainly due to cost control measures implemented.
- Operating margin for the asset management business for 2022 was 53.7%, compared to 46.6% for 2021, mainly due to cost control measures implemented.
- Loss from other businesses for 2022 was RMB100.8 million (US$14.6 million), compared with RMB207.8 million for 2021, due to decreased provision of credit losses.
Investment Income
Investment income for the full year 2022 was RMB85.6 million (US$12.4 million), a 30.8% increase from the full year 2021, primarily due to unrealized gains of fair value changes from our certain equity investments.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expenses for the full year 2022 were RMB267.1 million (US$38.7 million), a 9.1% decrease from the full year 2021, primarily due to less taxable income.
Income from Equity in Affiliates
Income from equity in affiliates for the full year 2022 was RMB89.1 million (US$12.9 million), compared with RMB302.0 million in the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to less income recognized from the funds of funds that we manage and invest in as the general partner or fund manager.
Net Income
- Net Income
- Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW
As of December 31, 2022, the Company had RMB4,403.9 million (US$638.5 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB3,404.6 million as of December 31, 2021 and RMB4,312.8 million as of September 30, 2022.
Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB33.0 million (US$4.8 million), compared to RMB659.2 million in the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to the reclassification of trading debt products from cash and cash equivalents to short term investments in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the full year 2022 was RMB632.9 million (US$91.8 million), compared to RMB1,521.8 million during the full year 2021, the variance was mainly due to a decrease in net income.
Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB58.3 million (US$8.5 million), compared to net cash outflow of RMB67.4 million in the corresponding period in 2021. Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the full year 2022 was RMB74.3 million (US$10.8 million), compared to net cash outflow of RMB2,572.1 million during the full year 2021, the cash outflow in 2021 was mainly due to cash payment for the acquisition of our new headquarter.
Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB8.0 million (US$1.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net cash inflow of RMB20.9 million in the corresponding period in 2021. Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities during the full year 2022 was RMB233.8 million (US$33.9 million), compared to net cash outflow of RMB513.1 million during the full year 2021. The cash inflow for 2022 was mainly due to net proceeds from our initial public offering and listing in Hong Kong, and the cash outflow in 2021 was mainly due to the share repurchase program.
RECENT DEVELOPMENT
Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB") Receivership
As disclosed in the Form 6-K furnished with the SEC on March 13, 2023 (the "Press Release"), Noah informed its investors that its exposure to any liquidity concern as a result of the SVB's Receivership (as defined in the Press Release) is immaterial and that it has taken necessary measures to protect against or minimize the potential impact of the SVB's Receivership on the investment funds for which Noah acts as general partner or fund manager.
As of the date of this press release, Noah has transferred out all its cash and cash equivalents previously deposited with SVB. In addition, as general partner or fund manager, Noah has also transferred out all funds cash balances from SVB to their designated accounts. As a result, Noah has no remaining exposure to the SVB Receivership.
Resignation of Senior Management Member
Mr. Jin Chen resigned from his position as the chief executive officer of Noah Digital International, effective on March 15, 2023, due to personal reasons. Mr. Chen will assist the Company in achieving a smooth transition of his job responsibilities. His resignation was not a result of any disagreements with the Company.
DISCUSSION ON NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-cash settlement expense and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.
ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX:6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors. In the full year 2022, Noah distributed RMB70.3 billion (US$10.2 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB157.1 billion (US$22.8 billion) as of December 31, 2022.
Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual fund and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah's network covers 75 cities in mainland China, as well as Hong Kong (China), Taiwan (China), New York, Silicon Valley and Singapore. A total of 1,276 relationship managers provide customized financial solutions for clients through this network, and meet their international investment needs. The Company's wealth management business had 437,288 registered clients as of December 31, 2022. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides other businesses.
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION
In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and audited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.8972 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, estimates regarding the sufficiency of Noah's cash and cash equivalents and liquidity risk. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with investment products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.
-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of
September
December
December
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
4,312,827
4,403,915
638,508
Restricted cash
10,311
23,203
3,364
Short-term investments
98,770
315,979
45,813
Accounts receivable, net
426,900
498,106
72,219
Loans receivable, net
566,933
465,780
67,532
Amounts due from related parties
424,821
443,424
64,290
Other current assets
184,506
166,739
24,175
Total current assets
6,025,068
6,317,146
915,901
Long-term investments, net
723,902
774,095
112,232
Investment in affiliates
1,516,292
1,491,820
216,293
Property and equipment, net
2,497,558
2,486,317
360,482
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
189,906
168,192
24,386
Deferred tax assets
333,522
436,441
63,278
Other non-current assets
160,059
124,124
17,996
Total Assets
11,446,307
11,798,135
1,710,568
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accrued payroll and welfare expenses
543,435
668,953
96,989
Income tax payable
69,214
126,848
18,391
Deferred revenues
81,602
67,967
9,854
Contingent liabilities
483,727
568,018
82,355
Other current liabilities
458,079
473,175
68,604
Total current liabilities
1,636,057
1,904,961
276,193
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
101,110
83,171
12,059
Deferred tax liabilities
231,589
249,768
36,213
Other non-current liabilities
76,330
59,760
8,664
Total Liabilities
2,045,086
2,297,660
333,129
Equity
9,401,221
9,500,475
1,377,439
Total Liabilities and Equity
11,446,307
11,798,135
1,710,568
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2021
2022
2022
Revenues:
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
472,566
266,592
38,652
(43.6 %)
Recurring service fees
214,835
195,872
28,399
(8.8 %)
Performance-based income
42,115
13,998
2,030
(66.8 %)
Other service fees
54,296
60,870
8,825
12.1 %
Total revenues from others
783,812
537,332
77,906
(31.4 %)
Revenues from funds Gopher
One-time commissions
9,886
3,915
568
(60.4 %)
Recurring service fees
346,747
278,376
40,361
(19.7 %)
Performance-based income
131,988
66,819
9,688
(49.4 %)
Total revenues from funds
488,621
349,110
50,617
(28.6 %)
Total revenues
1,272,433
886,442
128,523
(30.3 %)
Less: VAT related surcharges
(12,379)
(4,372)
(634)
(64.7 %)
Net revenues
1,260,054
882,070
127,889
(30.0 %)
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
(382,160)
(146,662)
(21,264)
(61.6 %)
Others
(349,004)
(236,484)
(34,287)
(32.2 %)
Total compensation and
(731,164)
(383,146)
(55,551)
(47.6 %)
Selling expenses
(139,906)
(142,806)
(20,705)
2.1 %
General and administrative
(148,015)
(83,952)
(12,172)
(43.3 %)
Provision for credit losses
(100,858)
(19,836)
(2,876)
(80.3 %)
Other operating expenses
(19,644)
(38,257)
(5,547)
94.8 %
Government grants
11,821
5,665
821
(52.1 %)
Total operating costs and expenses
(1,127,766)
(662,332)
(96,030)
(41.3 %)
Income from operations
132,288
219,738
31,859
66.1 %
Other income (expense):
Interest income
14,571
14,251
2,066
(2.2 %)
Investment income
3,469
62,240
9,024
1,694.2 %
Settlement reversal
719
-
-
N.A.
Contingent litigation expenses
-
(99,000)
(14,354)
N.A.
Other expense
(2,313)
(8,507)
(1,233)
267.8 %
Total other income (expense)
16,446
(31,016)
(4,497)
N.A.
Income before taxes and
148,734
188,722
27,362
26.9 %
Income tax expense
(35,329)
(60,530)
(8,776)
71.3 %
Income from equity in affiliates
160,510
12,331
1,788
(92.3 %)
Net income
273,915
140,523
20,374
(48.7 %)
Less: net (loss) income
(7,397)
614
89
N.A.
Net income attributable to
281,312
139,909
20,285
(50.3 %)
Income per ADS, basic
4.18
2.01
0.29
(51.9 %)
Income per ADS, diluted
4.16
2.01
0.29
(51.7 %)
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
10.5 %
24.9 %
24.9 %
Net margin
21.7 %
15.9 %
15.9 %
Weighted average ADS
Basic
67,348,790
69,593,068
69,593,068
Diluted
67,700,437
69,611,652
69,611,652
ADS equivalent outstanding at
60,338,054
62,603,864
62,603,864
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(Audited)
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2021
2022
2022
Revenues:
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
1,130,894
617,636
89,549
(45.4 %)
Recurring service fees
913,700
768,980
111,492
(15.8 %)
Performance-based income
391,903
184,048
26,684
(53.0 %)
Other service fees
161,982
223,441
32,396
37.9 %
Total revenues from others
2,598,479
1,794,105
260,121
(31.0 %)
Revenues from funds Gopher
One-time commissions
140,522
63,809
9,251
(54.6 %)
Recurring service fees
1,195,309
1,145,435
166,072
(4.2 %)
Performance-based income
392,290
125,528
18,200
(68.0 %)
Total revenues from funds
1,728,121
1,334,772
193,523
(22.8 %)
Total revenues
4,326,600
3,128,877
453,644
(27.7 %)
Less: VAT related surcharges
(33,506)
(28,505)
(4,133)
(14.9 %)
Net revenues
4,293,094
3,100,372
449,511
(27.8 %)
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
(920,896)
(497,147)
(72,080)
(46.0 %)
Others
(1,247,984)
(944,735)
(136,974)
(24.3 %)
Total compensation and
(2,168,880)
(1,441,882)
(209,054)
(33.5 %)
Selling expenses
(437,131)
(349,014)
(50,602)
(20.2 %)
General and administrative
(383,321)
(235,319)
(34,118)
(38.6 %)
(Reversal of) Provision for
(112,959)
424
61
N.A.
Other operating expenses
(107,844)
(115,653)
(16,768)
7.2 %
Government grants
115,939
129,521
18,779
11.7 %
Total operating costs and
(3,094,196)
(2,011,923)
(291,702)
(35.0 %)
Income from operations
1,198,898
1,088,449
157,809
(9.2 %)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
71,866
61,416
8,904
(14.5 %)
Investment income
65,426
85,554
12,404
30.8 %
Settlement expenses
(19,908)
-
-
N.A.
Contingent litigation expenses
-
(99,000)
(14,354)
N.A.
Other (expense) income
(18,240)
13,130
1,904
N.A.
Total other income
99,144
61,100
8,858
(38.4 %)
Income before taxes and
1,298,042
1,149,549
166,667
(11.4 %)
Income tax expense
(293,940)
(267,108)
(38,727)
(9.1 %)
Income from equity in affiliates
301,979
89,148
12,925
(70.5 %)
Net income
1,306,081
971,589
140,865
(25.6 %)
Less: net loss attributable to
(8,050)
(4,982)
(722)
(38.1 %)
Net income attributable to
1,314,131
976,571
141,587
(25.7 %)
Income per ADS, basic
19.56
14.29
2.07
(26.9 %)
Income per ADS, diluted
19.45
14.28
2.07
(26.6 %)
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
27.9 %
35.1 %
35.1 %
Net margin
30.4 %
31.3 %
31.3 %
Weighted average ADS
Basic
67,171,636
68,332,032
68,332,032
Diluted
67,563,546
68,396,142
68,396,142
ADS equivalent outstanding at
60,338,054
62,603,864
62,603,864
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended
December
December
December
Change
2021
2022
2022
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
273,915
140,523
20,374
(48.7 %)
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(14,094)
(36,494)
(5,291)
159.1 %
Fair value fluctuation of available for sale
(243)
-
-
N.A.
Comprehensive income
259,578
104,029
15,083
(59.9 %)
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to
(7,366)
598
87
N.A.
Comprehensive income attributable to
266,944
103,431
14,996
(61.3 %)
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(Audited)
Twelve months ended
December
December
December
Change
2021
2022
2022
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
1,306,081
971,589
140,865
(25.6 %)
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(60,851)
137,555
19,944
N.A.
Comprehensive income
1,245,230
1,109,144
160,809
(10.9 %)
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to
(8,001)
(4,895)
(710)
(38.8 %)
Comprehensive income attributable to
1,253,231
1,114,039
161,519
(11.1 %)
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplemental Information
(unaudited)
As of
December 31,
December 31,
Change
Number of registered clients
411,981
437,288
6.1 %
Number of relationship managers
1,316
1,276
(3.0 %)
Number of cities in mainland China under
84
75
(10.7 %)
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
Number of active clients
17,456
12,904
(26.1 %)
Transaction value:
Private equity products
3,041
1,452
(52.3 %)
Private secondary products
6,659
3,362
(49.5 %)
Mutual fund products
10,207
12,183
19.4 %
Other products
1,136
1,003
(11.7 %)
Total transaction value
21,043
18,000
(14.5 %)
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
Number of active clients
42,764
35,877
(16.1 %)
Transaction value:
Private equity products
18,069
11,037
(38.9 %)
Private secondary products
37,776
13,109
(65.3 %)
Mutual fund products
37,169
43,133
16.0 %
Other products
4,189
3,002
(28.3 %)
Total transaction value
97,203
70,281
(27.7 %)
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2022
Wealth
Business
Asset
Business
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
266,592
-
-
266,592
Recurring service fees
195,872
-
-
195,872
Performance-based income
13,998
-
-
13,998
Other service fees
48,245
-
12,625
60,870
Total revenues from others
524,707
-
12,625
537,332
Revenues from funds Gopher manages
One-time commissions
576
3,339
-
3,915
Recurring service fees
124,040
154,336
-
278,376
Performance-based income
187
66,632
-
66,819
Total revenues from funds Gopher manages
124,803
224,307
-
349,110
Total revenues
649,510
224,307
12,625
886,442
Less: VAT related surcharges
(2,563)
(1,139)
(670)
(4,372)
Net revenues
646,947
223,168
11,955
882,070
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(137,016)
(9,646)
-
(146,662)
Others
(152,971)
(73,585)
(9,928)
(236,484)
Total compensation and benefits
(289,987)
(83,231)
(9,928)
(383,146)
Selling expenses
(121,259)
(20,611)
(936)
(142,806)
General and administrative expenses
(52,723)
(22,609)
(8,620)
(83,952)
Reversal of (Provision for) credit losses
249
1,068
(21,153)
(19,836)
Other operating expenses
(9,344)
(4,629)
(24,284)
(38,257)
Government grants
5,224
408
33
5,665
Total operating costs and expenses
(467,840)
(129,604)
(64,888)
(662,332)
Income (loss) from operations
179,107
93,564
(52,933)
219,738
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2021
Wealth
Asset
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
472,566
-
-
472,566
Recurring service fees
214,835
-
-
214,835
Performance-based income
42,115
-
-
42,115
Other service fees
32,814
-
21,482
54,296
Total revenues from others
762,330
-
21,482
783,812
Revenues from funds Gopher
One-time commissions
2,488
7,398
-
9,886
Recurring service fees
204,919
141,828
-
346,747
Performance-based income
5,905
126,083
-
131,988
Total revenues from funds Gopher
213,312
275,309
-
488,621
Total revenues
975,642
275,309
21,482
1,272,433
Less: VAT related surcharges
(6,358)
(1,496)
(4,525)
(12,379)
Net revenues
969,284
273,813
16,957
1,260,054
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(371,788)
(10,372)
-
(382,160)
Others
(204,386)
(127,455)
(17,163)
(349,004)
Total compensation and benefits
(576,174)
(137,827)
(17,163)
(731,164)
Selling expenses
(112,287)
(19,709)
(7,910)
(139,906)
General and administrative
(103,142)
(22,247)
(22,626)
(148,015)
Provision for credit losses
(2,691)
(12,574)
(85,593)
(100,858)
Other operating expenses
(2,507)
(687)
(16,450)
(19,644)
Government grants
11,101
13
707
11,821
Total operating costs and expenses
(785,700)
(193,031)
(149,035)
(1,127,766)
Income (loss) from operations
183,584
80,782
(132,078)
132,288
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(Audited)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2022
Wealth
Asset
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
617,636
-
-
617,636
Recurring service fees
768,980
-
-
768,980
Performance-based income
184,048
-
-
184,048
Other service fees
144,101
-
79,340
223,441
Total revenues from others
1,714,765
-
79,340
1,794,105
Revenues from funds Gopher
One-time commissions
13,953
49,856
-
63,809
Recurring service fees
463,314
682,121
-
1,145,435
Performance-based income
18,407
107,121
-
125,528
Total revenues from funds Gopher
495,674
839,098
-
1,334,772
Total revenues
2,210,439
839,098
79,340
3,128,877
Less: VAT related surcharges
(10,462)
(4,630)
(13,413)
(28,505)
Net revenues
2,199,977
834,468
65,927
3,100,372
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(460,237)
(36,910)
-
(497,147)
Others
(619,397)
(285,101)
(40,237)
(944,735)
Total compensation and benefits
(1,079,634)
(322,011)
(40,237)
(1,441,882)
Selling expenses
(299,769)
(41,885)
(7,360)
(349,014)
General and administrative
(153,643)
(55,872)
(25,804)
(235,319)
Reversal of (provision for) credit
718
386
(680)
424
Other operating expenses
(15,412)
(6,369)
(93,872)
(115,653)
Government grants
89,223
39,120
1,178
129,521
Total operating costs and
(1,458,517)
(386,631)
(166,775)
(2,011,923)
Income (loss) from operations
741,460
447,837
(100,848)
1,088,449
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(Audited)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2021
Wealth
Asset
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
1,130,653
241
-
1,130,894
Recurring service fees
912,506
1,194
-
913,700
Performance-based income
391,903
-
-
391,903
Other service fees
92,352
1,390
68,240
161,982
Total revenues from others
2,527,414
2,825
68,240
2,598,479
Revenues from funds Gopher
One-time commissions
50,247
90,275
-
140,522
Recurring service fees
557,094
638,215
-
1,195,309
Performance-based income
77,218
315,072
-
392,290
Total revenues from funds Gopher
684,559
1,043,562
-
1,728,121
Total revenues
3,211,973
1,046,387
68,240
4,326,600
Less: VAT related surcharges
(17,076)
(4,923)
(11,507)
(33,506)
Net revenues
3,194,897
1,041,464
56,733
4,293,094
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(900,921)
(19,975)
-
(920,896)
Others
(753,368)
(430,059)
(64,557)
(1,247,984)
Total compensation and benefits
(1,654,289)
(450,034)
(64,557)
(2,168,880)
Selling expenses
(354,128)
(55,790)
(27,213)
(437,131)
General and administrative expenses
(270,253)
(70,686)
(42,382)
(383,321)
Provision for credit losses
(6,490)
(13,275)
(93,194)
(112,959)
Other operating expenses
(53,616)
(4,347)
(49,881)
(107,844)
Government grants
65,368
37,905
12,666
115,939
Total operating costs and expenses
(2,273,408)
(556,227)
(264,561)
(3,094,196)
Income (loss) from operations
921,489
485,237
(207,828)
1,198,898
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Revenue Information by Geography
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2022
Wealth
Business
Asset
Business
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
442,208
147,301
12,625
602,134
Hong Kong
182,111
54,976
-
237,087
Others
25,191
22,030
-
47,221
Total revenues
649,510
224,307
12,625
886,442
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Revenue Information by Geography
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2021
Wealth
Business
Asset
Business
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
849,846
205,797
21,482
1,077,125
Hong Kong
116,154
57,337
-
173,491
Others
9,642
12,175
-
21,817
Total revenues
975,642
275,309
21,482
1,272,433
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Revenue Information by Geography
(Audited)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2022
Wealth
Business
Asset
Business
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
1,548,395
672,785
79,340
2,300,520
Hong Kong
508,907
83,029
-
591,936
Others
153,137
83,284
-
236,421
Total revenues
2,210,439
839,098
79,340
3,128,877
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Revenue Information by Geography
(Audited)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2021
Wealth
Business
Asset
Business
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
2,479,576
768,203
68,240
3,316,019
Hong Kong
629,587
240,136
-
869,723
Others
102,810
38,048
-
140,858
Total revenues
3,211,973
1,046,387
68,240
4,326,600
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2021
2022
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
281,312
139,909
(50.3 %)
Adjustment for share-based compensation
12,435
12,316
(1.0 %)
Add: settlement expense reversal
(719)
-
N.A.
Less: tax effect of adjustments
3,421
3,066
(10.4 %)
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
289,607
149,159
(48.5 %)
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
22.3 %
15.9 %
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
23.0 %
16.9 %
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,
4.16
2.01
(51.7 %)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders
4.28
2.14
(50.0 %)
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Twelve months ended
December 31
December 31
Change
2021
2022
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
1,314,131
976,571
(25.7 %)
Adjustment for share-based compensation
51,036
42,300
(17.1 %)
Add: settlement expense
19,908
-
N.A.
Less: tax effect of adjustments
12,374
10,279
(16.9 %)
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
1,372,701
1,008,592
(26.5 %)
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
30.6 %
31.5 %
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
32.0 %
32.5 %
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,
19.45
14.28
(26.6 %)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders
20.32
14.75
(27.4 %)
