Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation and XINNIX Announce innovative Partnership

Fairway and its in-house training branch Fairway Ignite will offer its sales teammates the opportunity to engage in 2-3 months of focused XINNIX training at a fraction of its true cost. Fairway will subsidize more than 75% of the fees for XINNIX's renowned professional development courses designed to empower employees with the knowledge and skill sets to deliver top level service to their customers.

XINNIX Founder and CEO Casey Cunningham sees Fairway's decision to invest in this training as highly unusual. "In this market, with mortgage business slowing due to high interest rates, most companies are cutting back," said Cunningham. "Fairway is doing the opposite, choosing to lean in and expend resources on its employees, empowering them to be better managers and better people."

"We know there is fear and uncertainty among our employees during a market like this," said Fairway Chief HR Officer Julie Fry. "For Fairway to get behind its employees and offer this premium training at such a greatly reduced fee is a big lift and gift to support our employees. It's important our employees feel supported and in a place where they are seen and heard."

"We at Fairway jumped at the opportunity to defray the costs of having our sales team work with XINNIX," said Fairway Founder and CEO Steve Jacobson. "One of Fairway's Core Values is to Foster Growth and Knowledge, and looking at the metrics and success record of XINNIX, we knew they were the best fit to help our teammates achieve that professional development."

