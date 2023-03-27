ATI Physical Therapy Announces Official Partnership with McDonald's All American Games

The 46th annual event will be played March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP), a nationally recognized outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, today announced an exclusive partnership with the McDonald's All American Games. Under the two-year agreement, ATI becomes the Official Physical Therapy Partner for the Games, which features the country's premier high school boys and girls basketball players annually in March.

ATI Physical Therapy will provide four dedicated ATI Sports Medicine athletic trainers during the showcase, providing 24/7 medical coverage to the 48 players to help prevent, evaluate and treat sports injuries.

"We're thrilled to support the 2023 and 2024 rosters of outstanding young athletes. It's an honor to be part of the legacy that is the McDonald's All American Games," said Scott Gregerson, Chief Growth Officer, ATI Physical Therapy. "This partnership fits with our mission of helping people perform at their physical best, including many of the country's most elite athletes."

"Our athletic trainers providing care to these basketball players is an example of the high-quality care we deliver at ATI," said Charles Thigpen, SVP Clinical Excellence, ATI Physical Therapy. "We couldn't be more honored to have these four athletic trainers represent all of the outstanding care providers in our clinics, on the sidelines, in the workplace and everywhere we help people move and perform at their highest level."

ATI Sports Medicine athletic trainers work with athletes at all levels to help prevent, evaluate and treat sports injuries and return to competition. One of the largest employers of certified athletic trainers in the country, ATI offers certified healthcare professionals who understand the complexities of high-level rehabilitation, and are experts in preventing, evaluating, diagnosing, treating and rehabilitating injuries. Athletic trainers work under the direction of physicians, as prescribed by state licensure statutes, and coordinate care across multiple touchpoints, including parents and school/club officials.

The 46th annual McDonald's All American Games will be played March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

ABOUT ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in our more than 900 locations in 24 states. With outcomes from more than 2.5 million unique patient cases, ATI is making strides in the industry by setting quality standards designed to deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span across a broad spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com . ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

