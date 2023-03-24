Ascension St. John Rehabilitation Hospital, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, now open in Owasso, Oklahoma

The hospital is a joint venture between Ascension St. John and Encompass Health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and OWASSO, Okla., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascension St. John and Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) announce the opening of Ascension St. John Rehabilitation Hospital, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 13402 East 86th Street North in Owasso, Oklahoma. The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

Ascension St. John Rehabilitation Hospital (Owasso) (PRNewswire)

In addition to 24-hour nursing care, Ascension St. John Rehabilitation Hospital offers physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians. The hospital features all private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies, an activities of daily living suite, and an on-site dialysis suite.

"We are excited to open this new hospital in Owasso and honored to serve even more patients in the greater Tulsa area through this joint venture between Encompass Health and Ascension St. John," said Harlo McCall, CEO of Ascension St. John Rehabilitation Hospital. "Both Ascension St. John and Encompass Health have a proven track record of quality, patient and family satisfaction and are united in our mission to providing compassionate care. We will provide essential rehabilitation services to help patients regain function and independence as they recover from major injuries and illnesses, and we look forward to positively impacting the lives of many."

The hospital is an expansion of the joint venture partnership between Ascension St. John and Encompass Health. The joint venture also includes St. John Rehabilitation Hospital, an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Broken Arrow which opened in 2016. Due to an increased demand for rehabilitation services, the hospital expanded from 40 to 60 beds in 2019.

Ascension St. John Rehabilitation Hospital is Encompass Health's 156th inpatient rehabilitation hospital, and its second location in Oklahoma.

About Ascension St. John

Ascension St. John operates six hospitals and more than 90 healthcare clinics and facilities in eastern Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas. Ascension St. John employs approximately 8,000 associates. In fiscal year 2022 (July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022), Ascension St. John provided more than $144 million in total community benefit and unpaid costs of Medicare services, including care of individuals living in poverty. Serving Oklahoma for 96 years. Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. Ascension is one of the leading non-profit and Catholic health systems in the U.S., operating 2,600 sites of care – including 142 hospitals and more than 40 senior living facilities – in 19 states and the District of Columbia. Visit www.ascension.org.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 156 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Ascension St. John Media Contact: Encompass Health Media Contact: Claire Cromie-Johnson, (918) 200-7567 Danielle Hall, (931) 247-3527 claire.cromiejohnson@acension.org danielle.hall@encompasshealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.