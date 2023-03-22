Universal Technical Institute Announces Purchase of Primary Buildings at Orlando, Florida Campus

Follows successfully completing the consolidation of UTI-Orlando and MMI-Orlando into a single site in 2022

Purchase price of $26 million to be funded from cash on hand

Expected to generate approximately $2 million of annual adjusted EBITDA benefit and approximately $500 thousand of annual after tax cash savings

PHOENIX, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), a division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), and a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, and energy education programs, announced today the purchase of the three buildings it fully occupies at its Orlando, Fla. campus, which offers technician training programs in automotive, diesel, motorcycle and marine. In February 2022, UTI completed the consolidation of its UTI-Orlando and MMI-Orlando campuses into the current location, which includes the three buildings being purchased and subleased space in a fourth building.

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Technical Institute,) (PRNewswire)

The purchase of the buildings, which total 154,300 square feet, as well as the 20 acres of associated land, was for $26 million and will be funded from cash on hand, which includes funds from the Company's November 2022 revolving credit facility draw. The expected annual adjusted EBITDA benefit is approximately $2 million and after-tax cash savings are approximately $500 thousand.

"Given the current real estate market dynamics, and with our strong balance sheet and capital position, the opportunity to take ownership of the majority of our second largest campus was strategically and financially attractive," said UTI Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Troy Anderson. "A core part of our strategy over the last several years has been to rationalize our real estate footprint and identify opportunities like this one, to further optimize our campus footprint and cost structure."

"The purchase of the Orlando campus illustrates Universal Technical Institute's long-term commitment to the Orlando Market and the State of Florida," said UTI-Orlando Campus President Timothy Dauber. "Orlando, as well as Florida, has realized significant population growth. Owning the campus provides the flexibility needed to meet the increasing vocational needs of our students, as well as positions us to include value-added programs that will help satisfy industry employment needs."

The campus, which opened in 2004, has over 1,300 students currently and offers the Company's core automotive and diesel programs, along with the motorcycle and marine technician training programs with Harley-Davidson, BMW, Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Mercury Marine and Volvo. The campus also has several auto and diesel Manufacturer Specific Advanced Training (MSAT) programs including Ford, BMW and Daimler Trucks.

Forward Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Measures

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

