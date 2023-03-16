KaiNexus and the Center for Lean Engagement and Research (CLEAR) Partner to Help Promote Better Healthcare Outcomes

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KaiNexus (www.kainexus.com), the leading Lean and Continuous Improvement software company, announced a partnership today with the Center for Lean Engagement and Research (CLEAR), a research center at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health.

CLEAR is committed to identifying ways to transform healthcare delivery through Continuous Improvement and Lean strategies. By researching and evaluating Lean process improvement initiatives in healthcare, CLEAR can provide feedback to help organizations enhance patient outcomes and reduce the growth in healthcare costs.

KaiNexus will help CLEAR's healthcare partners by providing the visibility needed to make better Continuous Improvement decisions along with collaboration tools for employees to work more efficiently, ultimately leading to better outcomes for patients.

Greg Jacobson, M.D., the CEO and co-founder of KaiNexus, said, "We have found that organizations are not improving fast enough due to the lack of a technology solution to support Lean activities in healthcare. That's why we're excited to partner with CLEAR. Their commitment to conducting timely, relevant, and actionable research on Lean initiatives in healthcare aligns perfectly with what we're trying to solve with our software. CLEAR partners with some of the best and most-committed Lean organizations in healthcare, and we're thrilled to work with them on studying how Lean can improve healthcare."

Stephen M. Shortell, Ph. D., M.P.H., M.B.A, co-founder of the research center at CLEAR, said, "With a solution like KaiNexus, organizations can better correlate Lean activities to improved healthcare outcomes." According to Dorothy Y. Hung, Ph.D., M.A., M.P.H., Director of CLEAR, "We are pushing the envelope for more innovation in healthcare. The need for digital platforms to support and scale improvement in health systems is evident. All the combined efforts of this community will help make an even bigger impact on the industry."

