INSTANT BRANDS NAMED INDUSTRY OF THE YEAR BY BYHALIA AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Consumer-favorite housewares company honored for exemplary impact on local Mississippi communities

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Brands, maker of consumer favorites like Instant Pot®, Corelle®, Pyrex® and more, was recently recognized by the Byhalia Area Chamber of Commerce with its Industry of the Year Outstanding Service and Leadership Award. Instant Brands' Byhalia, Miss.-based distribution center earned the coveted accolade for making a positive social and economic impact on the Marshall County area.

Laura Taylor, Executive Director of the Byhalia Area Chamber of Commerce, presented the Industry of the Year Award during a ceremony on Thursday, March 9 at the Byhalia Convention Center.

"On behalf of the Byhalia Area Chamber, we appreciate Instant Brands' civic-minded efforts and intentional investments that directly benefit our residents, our schools and the places we live, work and play," said Laura Taylor. "We appreciate Instant Brands' leadership and commitment to giving back to Byhalia, and we are grateful to have them as members of our chamber and the Byhalia community."

Over the past year, Instant Brands supported the Byhalia community in myriad ways, including community-focused initiatives and outside-the-box partnerships with local organizations including:

Hearts & Hands Ministries Food Bank , donating nearly 2,000 pounds of canned food in summer 2022, holding an annual Thanksgiving food drive, and donating Snapware ® food storage solutions;

Mid-South Food Bank , serving Greater Memphis and Northwest Mississippi , through donations of Instant Pot ® appliances and Snapware ® to keep produce fresher longer and stretch grocery dollars;

Marshall and DeSoto County High Schools' Career and Technical Education Programs , hosting five local high schools for open houses and career fairs and providing workforce development support and representation on Marshall County School District's Student Advisory Board to help create career pathways for the next generation of manufacturing employees;

Keep America Beautiful , participating in the organization's Great American Cleanup Day around the Byhalia Town Square;

The Market Festival , sponsoring the festival and supporting local farmers, crafters, non-profits and small businesses;

Porter-Leath , donating gifts to the annual Christmas Toy Drive and supporting the non-profit's commitment to empowering at-risk children and families in the Greater Memphis Area ; and

Byhalia High School, providing faculty and staff with breakfast and product giveaways.

"I'm incredibly proud of our Byhalia team for their commitment to serving the local community. We are all connected, and by partnering with other purpose-driven organizations, we collectively play a part in addressing real needs and giving back in ways that tangibly impact people," said Ben Gadbois, President and CEO of Instant Brands. "It's wonderful to see the Byhalia Area Chamber of Commerce recognize our team's contributions to the local community, and we thank them for this honor."

Operating in Byhalia since 2019, Instant Brands currently employs several hundred employees at its 1.2 million-square-foot facility. To learn more about employment opportunities, visit Careers – Instant Brands.

