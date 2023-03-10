Mowi Returns to Seafood Expo North America After Four Years!

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mowi will make a long-awaited comeback to the Boston

seafood trade show boasting a booth space of 2,400 sq ft. The Seafood Expo will showcase the

expansion of the MOWI Brand, Ducktrap Ready-to-Cook product reveal and unique activities inside the

booth.

MIAMI, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are delighted to announce that Mowi CP of Americas will be part of the largest Seafood tradeshow happening each year in Boston, Massachusetts: The Seafood Expo North America. With a dynamic booth encompassing two areas, participants can find Mowi at booth numbers #217 and #313.

Mowi will kick off its' return to the Seafood industry show with an impressive booth that is one of the largest ones at the entire event venue. "We are looking forward in greeting our customers in an event that highlights the passion, innovation, and successful products in the Seafood category. The Mowi Booth is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to our organization's capabilities to serve retail partners. With processing facilities in different parts of the world, Mowi can customize programs utilizing a pool of products and technology invested through the years."

"While we were absent from the Seafood Expo, innovation and category growth did not stop. The Seafood Expo will be the perfect opportunity to present a more expanded MOWI Brand with innovative products in the fresh pre-packed, smoked and coated frozen category ....," said Diana Dumet, Director of Marketing at Mowi CP of the Americas. "We want to surprise the trade audience with variety and uniqueness".

"This year, the Mowi booth will have the most extensive product collection ever exhibited at this important event vs previous years in our booth," said Robert Clark, Director of Sales and Business Development at Mowi CP of Americas. "After 4 years being out of this important event in the industry, we are looking forward connecting with the trade community and sharing all that our organization is capable to serve the Seafood space in America." The booth will showcase:

MOWI Atlantic Salmon Fresh Never Frozen (skin packed)

MOWI Atlantic Salmon Smoked

MOWI Atlantic Salmon Coated Breaded (skin packed)

MOWI Atlantic Salmon Frozen in a Box

Ducktrap Smoked Seafood

Marine Harvest Fin Fish Variety

Food Service

But product will not be the only surprise that Mowi has in store to wow the attendants. Mowi will offer a repertoire of delicious tastings that include new breakthrough signature products. A creative menu will entice the palettes of participants all day long starting at 10:00 am through 3:30 pm.

The excitement will continue as Mowi has partnered with Chef, TV Personality, Food Artist and Content Creator: George Duran (Click on link: https://www.mowiamericas.com/mediakit to find BIO of this talented dynamic personality). Chef Duran will be utilizing dedicated kitchen space in the booth for four live chef demonstrations that will take place on March 12th and 13th.

Mowi's return to this event further emphasizes its' position as an industry leader and its' commitment to leading the Blue Revolution by encouraging consumers to eat more blue foods from the Ocean. For more information about the Mowi booth and Seafood Expo activities visit https://www.mowiamericas.com/mediakit

About Mowi:

Mowi, a Norwegian company, has consistently delivered healthy and delicious seafood since 1964, and has become a leading aquaculture company. Mowi works with the ocean to produce nutritious, delicious, and supreme-quality seafood, while striving to achieve the highest sustainability standards. Fulfilling one-fifth of the global demand for farm-raised Atlantic salmon, Mowi is determined to reduce environmental impact of seafood production and works exclusively with farmers who follow the most responsible harvesting practices. Mowi has operations in 25 countries and more than 12,000 employees. Go to https://mowi.com/about/ to learn more about the world's largest supplier of Atlantic salmon. As the world's leading salmon producer, Mowi works to help preserve the ocean and work in harmony with the sea to help feed a growing world population.

Mowi has been ranked as the world's most sustainable protein producer for the fourth year in a row by the FAIRR Initiative.

Coller FAIRR Protein Producer Index assesses the world's 60 largest publicly listed animal protein producers, worth a combined USD 338 billion. Firms are ranked against ten environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related criteria including GHG emissions, deforestation, antibiotic usage and working conditions.

Contact: Diana Dumet, Diana.Dumet@mowi.com

