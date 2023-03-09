Thinaer Recognized as 'Honorable Mention' in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Report on Indoor Location Services

DALLAS, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinaer, a leading provider of IoT and indoor location services, has been recognized as an honorable mention in Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant report on indoor location services. This recognition is a testament to Thinaer's commitment to innovation and customer success in the rapidly evolving indoor location services market.

According to Gartner, indoor location services are becoming increasingly important in a wide range of industries, including healthcare, logistics, and retail. These services can help organizations improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the overall customer experience. In the 2023 Magic Quadrant report, Gartner evaluated vendors based on their ability to execute and their completeness of vision.

"We are honored to be recognized as an honorable mention in Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant report on indoor location services," said Thinaer CEO Bryan Merckling. "We have a creative and driven team here focused on developing innovative IoT and indoor location solutions to help our customers unlock new value from their physical spaces. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to delivering world-class technology and services to our customers."

Thinaer's indoor location services are designed to provide real-time location data and analytics, enabling organizations to optimize operations and improve the customer experience. The company's solutions are used in a variety of settings including aerospace, manufacturing, warehousing and U.S. Department of Defense. Thinaer's technology has been praised by customers for its ease of use, accuracy, and reliability.

"We appreciated our collaborations with Thinaer and the work we conducted using their RTLS systems technology, which proved reliable and cost-effective for our project," said Ryan Calderon, a representative of one of Thinaer's healthcare customers. "Throughout our experience, Thinaer delivered first-class service and a selection of products to meet our technical challenges. These contributions altogether helped ensure our project success."

Thinaer's recognition as an honorable mention in Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant report on indoor location services is a significant achievement that highlights the company's leadership in the market. As indoor location services continue to gain importance in a variety of industries, Thinaer is well-positioned to continue delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of its customers.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Thinaer is a leading provider of IoT and indoor location services that enable organizations to optimize operations, improve their bottom line, and unlock new value from their assets. The company's solutions are used in a variety of settings, including aerospace, manufacturing, warehousing and U.S. Department of Defense environments. Thinaer's technology is praised by customers for its ease of use, accuracy, and reliability. For more information, visit thinaer.io.

