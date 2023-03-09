Ramy Brook and Kenneth Jay Lane Launch Jewelry Capsule Collection

Statement Jewelry to Elevate Your Spring Style

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerhouse contemporary women's brand Ramy Brook collaborates with iconic fashion jewelry brand Kenneth Jay Lane to introduce a dynamic jewelry capsule for spring.

Ramy Brook x Kenneth Jay Lane Campaign Image (PRNewswire)

The partnership is a union of two iconic New York based brands that create beautiful designs for strong, fabulous women.

The partnership is a union of two iconic New York based brands that create beautiful designs for strong, fabulous women. As a longtime fan of Kenneth Jay Lane, Founder & Creative Director, Ramy Brook Sharp, was thrilled to put her mark on the jewelry that has stood the test of time.

"Inspired by the legacy of Kenneth Jay Lane and all the iconic women who have worn the line, it was a dream-come-true to collaborate with the brand and to create jewelry that empowers women to feel good and look fabulous" said Sharp. "Ramy Brook and Kenneth Jay Lane designs complement each other perfectly, so the marriage of the two brands' aesthetics for this capsule created something truly beautiful."

Ramy Brook x Kenneth Jay Lane is all about versatility. With a piece for every occasion and styles that can be worn from day to night, it offers the variety to meet the needs of the modern woman's on-the-go lifestyle.

The 32-piece collection, comprising earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings, was designed with Ramy Brook's spring apparel line in mind taking inspiration from the collection's color palette. The fun and bold capsule features large floral motifs and bright colors.

Chris Sheppard, President of Kenneth Jay Lane said, "Our designs are inspired by the timeless style of the ladies who wear them. Ramy has such fabulous designs that are really on point and perfect for today's world. Her brand is fresh but sophisticated - it really works for everyone and anyone. Kenneth Jay Lane jewelry has something for everyone too, which is why I'm so excited for this collaboration."

Ramy Brook x Kenneth Jay Lane retails for $60-$400 and is available at the Ramy Brook flagship store on Madison Avenue in NYC and on RamyBrook.com starting March 9th.

Access high res campaign and product imagery here .

About Ramy Brook:

What started in 2010 when Ramy Brook Sharp couldn't find a sexy, stylish, luxurious top, has scaled into one of the most sought after contemporary brands on the market: Ramy Brook. The namesake brand founded by Ramy Brook Sharp is female owned and operated, stemming from one woman's dream to uplift, empower and celebrate women. The apparel, accessories and swimwear collections transcend generational dressing, offering something for anyone looking for a vibrant and celebrational style.

Operating with 50+ employees (85% female), Ramy Brook retails with Bergdorf Goodman, Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue, as well as hundreds of specialty boutiques and two namesake locations, one on Madison Ave in the Upper East Side of Manhattan and one in Southampton. Ramy Brook can also be shopped 24/7 at RamyBrook.com.

About Kenneth Jay Lane:

Kenneth Jay Lane is a legendary costume jewelry designer who has been creating stunning pieces since the 1960s. With a focus on bold, elegant designs, Kenneth Jay Lane has become synonymous with timeless beauty and sophistication. His legacy has continued with his name and designs being more internationally recognized than ever before. Today you can see the likes of Rhianna, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, and Katie Perry dazzling in Kenneth's designs.

Learn more about Kenneth Jay Lane at kennethjaylane.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ramy Brook