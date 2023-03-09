DCS Names Raul Sagun Chief Growth Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Raul Sagun as its new Chief Growth Officer. Since joining DCS in 2016 as Vice President of Business Development, Raul has been a steady hand guiding the company's organic growth. DCS has grown quickly beyond the small business realm, and the position of Chief Growth Officer was created to ensure sustained, long-term growth. With all corporate growth functions, including mergers and acquisitions centralized under his direction, Raul will formulate strategy and direct its implementation for efficient, sustained growth for DCS.

"Raul has proven his ability and expertise to propel the company's growth strategy going forward," commented Jim Benbow, DCS CEO. "We are thrilled to have his leadership as he guides the company into the next phase of growth."

Raul brings over 30 years of experience providing strategic, programmatic, and technical services to business development, capture, and proposal efforts both large and small. He began his professional career as a Program Manager for the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command, where he served as a civilian for more than 11 years. He has helped lead companies to contract wins with agencies including the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Energy, Department of State, North Atlantic Treaty Organization member nations, as well as commercial customers. Raul is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, with a BS in Mechanical Engineering.

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

