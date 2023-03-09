CALIFORNIA-BASED CENTURY 21 UNION REALTY CO. RECEIVES REAL ESTATE BRAND'S TOP GLOBAL RECOGNITION: THE CENTURY 21® ART BARTLETT 2100 CUP

MADISON, N.J., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC , a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE: HOUS), announced at its One21® Experience Global Conference that CENTURY 21 Union Realty Co. has been honored with the 2023 CENTURY 21® Art Bartlett 2100 Cup Award ("2100 Cup"). One of the most coveted recognitions within the CENTURY 21 System, the 2100 Cup is awarded annually to an outstanding company that embodies the mission of the CENTURY 21 brand and demonstrates the highest level of leadership, customer service and professionalism.

CENTURY 21 Union Realty Co. Awarded 2023 CENTURY 21® Art Bartlett 2100 Cup Award (PRNewswire)

Broker-owner Jenette Phillips Toderick credits the company's family-focused culture as the cornerstone of its success. Originally opened in 1972 by her father, Ray Phillips, and a member of the CENTURY 21 network since 1987, the company has been committed to delivering 121% for its Southern California homebuyers and homesellers, receiving the brand's Quality Service Pinnacle Award every year since 1996. When Ray passed away in 2013, Jennette stepped in to lead the business and has driven tremendous growth for the company in both market share and agent count. They have built of reputation within their local community and the real estate industry as a whole for respect, integrity, responsible sales associates, and a results-oriented environment in which affiliated agents flourish.

"Jennette and her team of relentless sales professionals continuously strive to elevate the client experience and deliver nothing less than extraordinary every single day" said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC . "We are thrilled to recognize their hard work and leadership and look forward to even greater success for them in the future."

In the true spirit of the CENTURY 21 brand, giving back to the community is baked into the culture at CENTURY 21 Union Realty Co. Throughout the year, the company's affiliated agents participate in numerous philanthropic efforts for both local and national organizations such as Easterseals, as well as sponsor annual events including charity fun runs, and scholarship and internship programs for high school students.

"We are truly honored to receive this recognition from the CENTURY 21 brand," said Toderick. "None of our company's success would be possible without the tireless effort and dedication of each and every one of our CENTURY 21 Union Realty Co. affiliated agents and staff. From the day my father opened this company, he made a promise to deliver the highest level of quality service to our clients – and this team carries on his legacy."

To learn more about the CENTURY 21® value proposition, or to join the ranks of the relentless, please go to century21.com/about-us/contact/media .

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 149,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 13,600 offices spanning 85 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial, century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

©2023 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Contact:

Erin Siegel

Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Erin.Siegel@century21.net

Century 21 Real Estate LLC logo (PRNewsfoto/Century 21 Real Estate LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC