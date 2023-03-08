THIS IS NOT A DRILL! LANGERS ACQUIRES FUTURE-PROOF BOTTLED WATER CO: GEN Z FLAVORLESS TRANSPARENT LIQUID

The aluminum bottled water company that creates more laughs, and less plastic announces early 2023 acquisition by family-owned juice business Langers

BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While many thought the brand GEN Z was a joke, the joke's on them as the company expands with an acquisition by Langers. Splashing the market in 2021, GEN Z was imagined, created and produced by industry veterans and brand wizards breathing new energy into generation brands. The critter-crazed aluminum water bottles popped via e-commerce with a unique branding and marketing meticulously strategized by the team of Millennials and Gen Xers. The innovative approach to branding and marketing made the brand stand out in a crowded market and land in the radar of top industry player and six-decades innovating pioneer, Langers.

GenZ logo (PRNewswire)

GEN Z showed up to the single-use-plastic party with an idea: shake up the category and sell flavorless, transparent liquid in a reusable, recyclable bottle that cuts through Zoomer's high BS-meter, to help create a sustainable and improved future. Its unique design and eco-friendly message, with the company's mission to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainability, resonated with customers who wanted a reusable bottle that could also be recycled yet wouldn't break the bank when lost. Upgrading the category, GEN Z delivers.

"We've never taken ourselves too seriously at GEN Z, but we're serious about Langers being the right company to keep GEN Z going strong. With the focus always being on the Gen Zers who drink water and on creating new critter designs to give flavorless transparent liquid, aka water, the bottle it deserves, we're excited about this new chapter. Langers is a family-run business looking to future-proof their legacy business. With Langers GEN Z is in good hands..." says Erin Campbell, GEN Z's Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer.

By early 2023, Langers will take GEN Z, critters and its humor, under its wing to bring it closer to the consumers (even the non-Gen Zers) and expand its impact with their decades of proof, expertise and know-how. Through this acquisition, GEN Z will enter its new age early on, and with Langers six decades of established prowess, the slim bottle can exponentially flourish and thrive. With industry expertise and a powerful network of resources, Langers will help GEN Z continue to transform the world through convenient, sustainable, reusable, recyclable, packaging and much-needed humor to uplift and support the spirits.

Beyond fresh water, it's the symbol of positivity and change that made an impact on the Langers family. The humorous and whimsical design of the GEN Z bottled water stood out with its power to bring a smile to someone's face and act as a conversation-starter (about sustainability or the design), two elements that the younger generations need more than ever. It represents a shift towards a more lighthearted and joyful approach to life, encouraging individuals to take a break from the stress and negativity of daily life and embrace the simple pleasures. And, as a symbol of change, it inspires people to think about the impact their choices have on the environment and therefore other concerns. Drinking GEN Z bottled water is not just about quenching thirst, it provides a moment of levity and positivity and lifts the mood.

Over the next months, expect GEN Z to bring more smiles and be closer to every Zoomer and Zoomer-wannabe in more States and stores. With more consumers discovering their favorite transparent flavorless liquid and more critter-covered bottles in hands, there is no doubt about the impact GEN Z will have as a fresh alternative supporting all the eco-conscious enthusiasts in their efforts to act on the planet's future. A mission that Langers is inspired and determined to push forward, continuing the legacy of their early days' founding principles of commitment to quality and the use of traditional and environmentally friendly methods of bottling their juice in glass bottles.

"Acquiring GEN Z is a wonderful continuation of Langers portfolio. Seeing a company emerge on the market with an aim to provide sustainable solutions to single-use plastic that works and also carries a conversational message with its target audience is impressive. What we value the most is listening to our clients and GEN Z is the right answer in the right time. We love the playfulness of this company; we confidently look forward to propelling what they started," says Bruce Langer, president of Langers.

With a proven record of enduring innovation and success in the beverage category, a remarkable brand and products, and helmed by true family leadership, Langers fosters its mission of preserving the craft of fresh beverages in all shapes, flavors, and forms. Langers will add the refillable and infinitely recyclable GEN Z water to its line of juices and enhanced juices as the company continues to satisfy the market's thirst for more intentional beverages.

About GEN Z

Launched in 2021, GEN Z, the bottled-water brand, emerged to make a difference and lead a positive change. With an internal council made up of brilliant Gen Zers, the flavorless transparent liquid in a reusable, resealable and infinitely recyclable bottle created a solution to help people hydrate without all that single-use plastic – a small step in sustainability's big picture. Since 75% of all aluminum ever produced is still in use today through its infinite recycling ability – not littering our lands and oceans or harming the critters – the body-to-cap fully aluminum bottle seamlessly resonated as the best material to use. And since the company is all about good news and fresh ideas, to celebrate the planet's wonderful critters, GEN Z (the company) makes hydration for Gen Zers (the humans) more on brand by COVERING the aluminum bottles with marvelous critters. Yes, every sleek, chilled, resealable, and transportable bottle has critters staring back at you as you hydrate. It's pretty creepy.

About Langers

Family-owned Langer Juice Company, Inc., has emerged as a major force and a top ranked brand in the very competitive juice industry. Since the formation of the company in 1960, the Langer family has remained actively involved in every aspect of making juice, from production and marketing to quality assurance. Producing beverages in many of the high-volume categories that include apple, cranberry, orange, grape, grapefruit, and pomegranate, as well as innovative tropical blends such as mango, guava and passionfruit, the Langers brand can be found in major retailers and Club stores across the country. Additional brands include Langer Farms 100% juices and No Worries brand cocktail mixers. Recent additions include Langers apple cider vinegar stick packs, Langers organic flavored sparkling waters, Langer Farms Beyond Butter apple butter, Beyond Honey plant-based vegan honey and LyteAde Sports hydration beverage with caffeine. Langer Juice Company is located in City of Industry, CA.

For more information about GEN Z's #FlavorlessTransparentLiquid, visit them on TikTok , Instagram or its extremely passe website .

EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about GEN Z and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

GenZ image (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gen Z