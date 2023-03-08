Accelerate Diagnostics announces appointment of Hany Massarany to Chairman of Board of Directors

TUCSON, Ariz., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) a disruptor in bloodstream infection identification and susceptibility testing today announced the appointment of Hany Massarany to chairman of the company's board of directors effective February 22, 2023.

Jack Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics, stated, "I am excited for Hany to step into this very important role as Chairman. Hany brings a wealth of leadership and strategic vision, focused on diagnostics and infectious disease testing, which is vital as we grow our market share through strategic partnering and further our innovation in Rapid ID/AST." According to Hany Massarany, "Accelerate Diagnostics continues to be a pioneer in the field of rapid identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing. Our technology is saving lives by enabling septic patients to receive the right antibiotic therapy days earlier than current conventional laboratory methods. I look forward to working closely with our board and management team, as we continue to drive our performance and growth in this very important and rapidly growing market."

Mr. Massarany replaces John Patience, who served as board chairman for 10 years. Mr. Patience will remain on the company's board of directors. In addition to this change, the company announced the retirement of Mark Miller and Frank ten Brick from the board of directors. Accelerate is grateful to both Mr. Miller and Mr. ten Brick for their years of service and many contributions to the company.

About Hany Massarany

Mr. Massarany was President and Chief Executive Officer of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions, for nine years. He has also served as President at Ventana Medical Systems and Head of Roche Tissue Diagnostics, a division of F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. focused on manufacturing instruments and reagents that automate tissue processing and slide staining diagnostics for cancer. Mr. Massarany has held various global leadership positions with Ventana, including Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Operations, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Development, and Vice President, North American Commercial Operations. Mr. Massarany also held executive management positions with Bayer Diagnostics and Chiron Diagnostics, working in both the Asia Pacific region and the United States. Mr. Massarany currently serves as a director of Biodesix, Inc., a medical diagnostics company.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1-2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking or may have forward looking implications. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Accelerate Diagnostics is contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2022, and in any other reports that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions, and regulatory approvals. Except as required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.

