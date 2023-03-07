Mohr Capital Adds More Than 800,000 Square Feet to Mohr Logistics Park

Leases are currently under negotiation at the new addition to Mohr Logisitics Park

WHITELAND, Ind., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Capital recently added more than 800,000 square feet to Mohr Logistics Park, their master-planned industrial park in Whiteland, Indiana. The recent delivery of Lot 5 is located at 5365 North Graham Road and features 846,260 square feet of 40' clear height cross dock distribution facility space and was completed in December 2022.

One lease for 513K SF has been signed and a lease for the remaining space is currently under negotiation, with two tenants expected to occupy the entire building in the summer of 2023.

"With the development of Lot 5, Mohr Logistics Park has delivered an additional 846,260 square feet of Class 'A' modern bulk industrial space to our Park," said Gary Horn, Mohr Capital chief development officer. "Mohr Capital has another 600,000 square feet under construction. The master plan calls for nearly 7 million square feet, and leasing activity remains impressive, with tenants attracted to the quality of construction and premier location."

Mohr Capital partners for Lot 5 include Pepper Construction, Curran Architecture, and American Structurepoint. Mark Writt with CBRE handles the leasing.

About Mohr Capital

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value exchange of office, industrial, healthcare, hospitality and retail assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $2.5 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued and underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns.

To learn more about Mohr Capital, visit: https://www.mohrcap.com.

