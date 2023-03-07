Fortra's Terranova Security and Elevate Security Partner to Offer Best-in-Class Security Awareness and Cyber Risk Mitigation Solutions

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Fortra's Terranova Security, leader in security awareness training and Elevate Security, industry-leading human cyber risk quantification and mitigation software provider, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership between the two firms.

"We are excited to partner with Elevate Security to complement and enrich our Security Awareness programs. By joining forces, we can bring best-of-breed security awareness and cyber risk monitoring to the market. This is critical for organizations needing to protect sensitive data, strengthen information security, and reduce the human risk associated with cyber attacks and data breaches," said Matthew Schoenfeld, President of Fortra.

Fortra's Terranova Security works with enterprise organizations in a variety of industries to implement security awareness training programs that transform end user behavior, reduce cyber risk, and keep sensitive information out of the hands of attackers. By providing security leaders with the industry's most innovative, highest-quality security awareness training content and phishing simulations, Terranova Security makes it easy to build risk-based campaigns that improve critical resilience against cyber attacks.

With 4% of users causing 80% of phishing incidents and 3% of users causing 92% of malware incidents, Elevate Security identifies and responds proactively to an organization's most vulnerable users, providing security teams with the visibility and analytics necessary to reduce user risk before it enables a security incident.

With Elevate, organizations can find and proactively protect those users who need extra security support. In this case, partnering with Terranova Security, Elevate enables security teams to automatically enroll risky users into personalized security awareness and training programs based on their identified vulnerabilities.

"We're thrilled to be working with Terranova Security, true leaders in security awareness testing and training content, to map our understanding of people's vulnerabilities with their proven ability to strengthen people's security resilience," said Masha Sedova, Co–Founder and President of Elevate Security. "The long-term goal of the partnership is to reduce user-initiated cyber risk through comprehensive programs including targeted training and awareness, adaptive identity and governance, and security operations solutions."

To learn more about the Terranova Security and Elevate Security solution, please visit https://terranovasecurity.com/terranova-security-and-elevate-security/.

About Fortra's Terranova Security

Fortra's Terranova Security is the global security awareness training partner of choice, training the world's cyber heroes for more than 20 years. The company empowers organizations worldwide to implement training programs that change unsafe end user behaviors, reduce cyber risk, and keep sensitive information out of the hands of hackers. Terranova Security prides itself on being your ally in building awareness, transforming culture, and reducing risk to meet your organization's cyber security objectives, regardless of region or sector and in an era where remote work and borderless productivity are standard. Learn more at www.terranovasecurity.com

About Elevate Security

Elevate Security solves the age-old problem of worker risk. Our platform proactively safeguards an organization's riskiest users by deeply integrating into the current technology stack to identify behaviors, attack patterns, and other characteristics that affect an individual's risk levels. Security teams apply Elevate's risk scoring, risk-aware interventions, to predict, personalize controls, and help prevent the next incident before it happens. To learn more, visit https://elevatesecurity.com .

