Comvita Launches New Mānuka Honey For Kids & Debuts Convenient Squeeze Bottles at Natural Products Expo West

Global Leader in Mānuka Honey Introduces 'Yummy Honey' Premium Superfood For Kids & Mess-Free Bottles Of Its Most Celebrated Products

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comvita , the global leader in Mānuka Honey, announces the debut of Comvita Kids Yummy Honey, a children's honey featuring MGO 50+ Multifloral Mānuka Honey suited to kids' taste buds. Comvita's Yummy Honey contains a unique blend of New Zealand wildflower honeys with a gentle taste and a superfood boost from Māunka. Comvita Kids Yummy Honey, along with the brand's highly revered UMF 5+ Raw Mānuka Honey and MGO 50+ Multifloral Mānuka Honey, are now available in new mess-free, easy-to-store squeeze bottles, perfect for the whole family. Comvita's new squeeze bottles offer a convenient, simple-use delivery method for the same high-quality, sustainably sourced Mānuka the brand is known for across the world.

Comvita Launches New Mānuka Honey For Kids & Debuts Easy-To-Use Squeeze Bottles at Natural Products Expo West (PRNewswire)

"We're broadening our consumer base with the introduction of Comvita Kids Yummy Honey, appealing to our youngest Mānuka enthusiasts and providing a delicious way for children to enjoy all the benefits of this natural superfood," said Corey Blick, SVP of Comvita North America. Blick added, "Consumer attitudes and usage are pointing towards increased growth in the upside-down squeeze bottle market*, and we're bringing a more premium version with Comvita Mānuka to be a daily staple in this trending format. The new development of these bottles represents our ever-evolving product innovation, offering a user-friendly format to continue delivering on our promise to embody the gold standard in Mānuka honey."

The most premium, well-researched raw Mānuka honey on the market, Comvita is widely known across the globe as the gold standard in Mānuka. Comvita Kids Yummy Honey is the latest addition to the Comvita Kids portfolio, which also features Day-Time and Night-Time Soothing Syrups to alleviate throat irritation and build immunity with Vitamins C, D, & Zinc. All Comvita Kids products are made with safety, efficacy, and taste as top priorities.

Comvita Kids Yummy Honey

MGO 50+ Multifloral Mānuka Honey

Gentle honey taste to suit kids' taste buds

Superfood boost from Mānuka honey

Immune & digestive support

Great for breakfast and afternoon snacks

No-mess squeeze bottle to make meal/snack clean-up a breeze

Suggested retail: $19.99 / 11 oz

Comvita's profile of Mānuka Honey offerings include Unique Mānuka Factor (UMF) ratings to guarantee significant levels of Mānuka's strongest bioactive compounds, the highest Mānuka ratings backed by the New Zealand government for its verification of quality and potency. Other rating systems do not adhere to the same stringent purity standards as independently tested and Certified UMF™ Mānuka Honey.

Comvita UMF 5+ Raw Mānuka Honey Squeeze Bottle

Contains a unique range of beneficial oligosaccharides and prebiotics, amino acids, phenols and other plant-derived compounds that encourage the body's natural healing process

Raw, Wild, Unpasteurized, Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified Gluten-Free

Great for adding to tea, oatmeal, yogurt, smoothies, or simply by the spoon

Can be used for a morning wellness ritual, pre-workout natural energy source, or as a DIY skin brightening face mask

Suggested retail: $27.99 / 11 oz

Comvita MGO 50+ Multifloral Mānuka Honey Squeeze Bottle

Sustainably sourced from a blend of Mānuka and other wildflowers

Guarantees a minimum MGO (methylglyoxal – the key antibacterial compound in Mānuka nectar) of 50+ to enjoy the immune and digestive support benefits of Mānuka

Raw, Wild, Unpasteurized, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Certified Gluten-Free

Perfect for adding to tea, oatmeal, yogurt, smoothies, or to swap for sugar in recipes

Suggested retail: $19.99 / 11 oz

A pioneer in the beekeeping space for nearly 50 years, Comvita is the most trusted Mānuka honey brand in the world and continuously exceeds the highest standards of product quality and efficacy. Comvita's sustainably-sourced UMF Mānuka Honey is fully traceable from hive to home.

To learn more about Comvita, please visit https://www.comvita.com/squeeze-bottles and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube @comvitausa.

*Source: National Honey Board Consumer A&U Report 2022

About Comvita

Comvita was founded in 1974, with a purpose to heal and protect the world through the natural power of the hive. Comvita is a pioneer and the global leader in Mānuka Honey. Publicly traded on the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX: CVT), the Company provides wellness-seeking consumers and the medical skincare market with sustainably sourced, Certified UMF™ and MGO-guaranteed raw & wild Mānuka Honey, fully traceable from source-to-shelf. With industry leading certifications, Comvita operates the only IANZ government-accredited laboratory. We are growing industry scientific knowledge on bee welfare, Mānuka trees and the many benefits of Mānuka Honey and bee propolis. We have pledged to be carbon neutral by 2025 and carbon positive by 2030, and we are planting more than two million native trees every year. Comvita North America is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. To learn more, please visit www.comvita.com.

