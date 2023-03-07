NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us , the nation's leading software company enabling cross-sector collaboration to improve people's health and well-being, announced today that the 2023 Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) marked the fifth straight year that Unite Us Insights Growth customers outperformed their competition.

2023 Medicare Advantage AEP Results: Unite Us Insights Customers Grow Six Times More Than Competitors

Unite Us Insights Growth helps Medicare Advantage carriers optimize their AEP performance by providing a single, intuitive platform for an on-demand, deeper understanding of each specific local market, including market landscape, products, prospects, and members. Insights Growth has been developed based on Unite Us' expertise in social care coordination and engagement, enabling customers to adopt a data-driven approach to answer critical questions, optimize product offerings, and prioritize engagement strategies.

With an average 2.3 percent net growth this year, Unite Us health plan customers using the Insights Growth product:

Experienced nearly six times higher net growth than other regional plans in the market

Performed nearly 20 percent better than national plans in the market (1.9 percent net growth)

Performed 64 percent better than growth average for all plans in the market (1.4 percent net growth)

Additionally, Unite Us customers' conversion rates nearly doubled when leveraging Unite Us' proprietary solutions to create more effective, tailored campaigns. This higher rate of conversion means a more efficient use and higher return on their outreach investment.

"A successful growth strategy starts with a superior understanding of your market and population dynamics," said Jim Hong, SVP of Analytics at Unite Us. "We are well past the days where marketing strategy is based on intuition. By gaining a more detailed understanding of local market variations and the diverse needs in their population, health plans can conduct outreach with greater precision. An analytics solution that combines market intelligence, member insights, and prospective opportunities helps connect the dots between strategy and execution."

The AEP is when consumers select their Medicare Advantage plan for the following calendar year. During this timeframe, national and regional health plans compete to attract and retain enrollees.

Post-AEP, Insights Growth helps customers pivot from attracting members to engaging them, by jump-starting their relationship with their new members through immediate insights into predicted needs and opportunities. This forecasting ability further supports health plans in creating a lasting relationship and better overall healthcare experience for members.

To learn more, health plan leaders can join Unite Us virtually on March 9 for a live preview of exclusive research on Medicare Advantage market opportunities and challenges. RSVP here .

About Unite Us

Unite Us is the nation's leading software company enabling collaboration across sectors to improve the health and well-being of communities. Unite Us' secure solutions establish a new standard of care that identifies and predicts social care needs, helps connect people to services, and leverages meaningful outcomes data to further drive community investment. Through Unite Us' national network and software, community-based organizations, government agencies, health plans, and healthcare providers are all connected to better collaborate and meet the needs of the individuals in their communities. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

