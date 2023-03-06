Latest Version of the Appian Platform Delivers Complete Process Automation

Design, automate, and optimize the most complex business processes end to end

MCLEAN, Va., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced immediate availability of the latest version of the Appian Platform for process automation . The new release features enhancements in total experience, data fabric, automation, and process mining, all underpinned by Appian's industrial-strength low-code design.

"Organizations must go beyond applications that provide automation at the task level and begin implementing process orchestrations that unify humans, systems, and digital workers," said Michael Beckley, Founder and CTO at Appian. "Appian delivers the end-to-end process control organizations need to design new digital solutions, automate complex processes, and optimize business operations to drive continuous improvement."

Enhancements to Appian Portals extends total experience benefits across business-to-business and business-to-consumer use cases. In under four weeks, Appian customer AARP built a robust, secure, and engaging Appian Portals experience to support the Fraud Watch Volunteer program providing support to fraud victims among AARP's 40 million members.

"We needed a way to accept and process applications from volunteers, and we spent more than 18 months looking for a technology that would enable that while meeting our very strict security requirements," said Fisnik Shpuza, Director of Workflow Automation at AARP. "Appian Portals gave us everything we needed. It's secure, it's beautiful and looks like an AARP web page, and it connects all the incoming data directly into our process."

The new release makes it easier than ever to build beautiful and intuitive web and mobile Portals that engage external users in a seamless total experience with internal employees. New features include:

Start Process from Portals: Start any process automation directly from a Portals interface. Appian customers can initiate end-to-end process automations directly in a Portal enabling orchestration of AI services, assigning human tasks or executing robotic process automations.

Query Appian's data fabric from Portals: Streamlined ability to query and display record data from Appian's data fabric in Portals, without the need for complex integration calls.

Portals Header Bar and Pages: Engage Portals users with great experiences. Add a header bar for multi-page navigation to connect with your users in more ways, all with no code.

Portals Change Management: Changing and iterating Portals is even easier. With the addition of new proactive actions and recommendations, Appian proactively updates portals and notifies developers when objects change.

The Appian data fabric unifies data across systems without moving the data, dramatically reducing the time and effort needed to build powerful applications. The latest Appian release includes enhancements that make working with the data fabric easier than ever, including:

Centralized Record Security: Secure all aspects of your records in one place. Quickly specify who can see which records and record views and what actions they can take.

No-Code Security Rules: Specify security rules for Record Views by answering two simple questions: Who can see the data, and when can they see it?

Simplification: Appian's data fabric features drag-and-drop record type configurations, auto-generation of user record type relationships, database updates with codeless data modeling, the ability to combine data across record types, and more.

In today's economy, IT leaders must continue to deliver value to the business with fewer resources, while driving greater operational efficiency. Business leaders face increasing regulatory compliance burdens, driving a need for end-to-end process control, and they are also experiencing pressure to digitally innovate to remain competitive. The latest version of the Appian Platform helps IT leaders achieve digital agility, while enabling business leaders to easily design, automate, and optimize business operations to drive efficiency and deliver new digital innovations.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit www.appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

