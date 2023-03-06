BIGSPRING FOUNDER BHAKTI VITHALANI TO EXPLORE THE POWER OF NEURODIVERSITY IN THE WORKFORCE AT SXSW®

Panel of Leaders Discussing Accessibility and Inclusion in the Modern Workplace

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigSpring , the AI-powered work readiness platform that focuses on getting people job-ready not just test-ready, announced today that Founder and CEO Bhakti Vithalani will participate in the #NeurodiversitySXSW panel titled " The Power of Different Thinkers " at SXSW EDU®, March 8, for the Accessibility & Inclusion track.

BigSpring AI-powered work readiness platform (PRNewswire)

"We've reached this amazing point in history where technology can unlock people's full potential by providing a personalized, self-driven experience. Workplaces are now better positioned than ever to welcome and support neurodiverse individuals to be engaged and productive at work," says Vithalani.

Vithalani is an engineer and entrepreneur with a lifelong passion of equipping anyone, anywhere to be work ready and achieve upward mobility. Vithalani's company, BigSpring, equips people of all stripes to keep pace with today's rapidly evolving world. The mobile-first platform puts employers on the center stage by measuring outcomes, not conventional metrics like test scores or degrees.

Joining her are Prat Panda, Northeast Market Unit Lead, Accenture Development Partnerships; Martin McKay, Founder & CEO, Texthelp; and Clare Bertrand, Senior Director, JFFLabs.

Session Description

The Power of Different Thinkers #NeurodiversitySXSW

https://schedule.sxswedu.com/2023/events/PP129716

Our education system is serving to make work-ready employees. Workplaces then need to be ready to adopt them, resource and support them through the transition and beyond. More and more employers are recognizing now the importance of inclusion in the workplace. But it's not just about age, gender, sexuality and ethnicity. Neurodiverse individuals can bring a unique range of skills, gifts, talents and completely different perspectives that their neurotypical counterparts may not have.

Location: Austin Convention Center, Room 18CD, 11:30 AM- 12:30 PM.

About BigSpring

BigSpring is an AI-powered work readiness platform that focuses on getting people job ready, not test ready. The platform enables companies to rapidly create and retool talent for business growth, at pace with rapidly changing needs. BigSpring measures outcomes, not seats or hours. Google, Meta, Cisco, Uber, Pfizer, HSBC have adopted BigSpring across their ecosystem of teams, partners and users to keep people up to speed with the latest innovation. BigSpring has been selected by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer 2020 (past recipients included Google, Twitter, Airbnb, Palantir). Visit BigSpring here: https://www.bigspring.io/

