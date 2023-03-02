Nelsons RESCUE Remedy® and 2X Olympic Gold Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis Share Stress Relief Tips

AN OLYMPIAN'S GUIDE TO FINDING RELIEF FROM EVERYDAY STRESS

S-T-R-E-S-S-!

It's keeping more of us on edge during the day and awake at night here in the U.S. than ever before, according to several recent studies.1, 2 Odds are you are feeling some level of stress right now.

Some stress is an expected part of normal adult life and actually has some positive value. It gets us up and out of bed in the morning and "adulting" – taking care of family, work, and other responsibilities. But an unreasonable, unrelenting amount of stress can be withering – mentally and physically – and wreak havoc long term on our emotional wellbeing and overall health.

So what can we do to find a healthier balance in our lives? RESCUE Remedy®, the world's No.1 Stress & Sleep support brand3, turned to one of our own loyal fans who knows a thing or two about stress – two-time U.S. Olympic Gold Medal Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis, the winningest snowboard cross athlete alive.4 Over the past 20 years, Jacobellis has competed in five Olympics and has also won 1 silver medal and is a 6-time world champion and 10-time X Games gold medalist.

Jacobellis shares perspective and tips on how she navigates the stress of slippery slopes and everyday life.

1. What is the most stressful time of the day for you?

I would say the late afternoon and evening are my most stressful times of the day. That's when I am thinking ahead to what needs to be accomplished in the next day, week, month and beyond.

2. What are the top 2-3 everyday stressors that you experience?

Like most people, I stress about my work goals and my financial future. As an athlete who is still actively competing, I also worry about my long-term health.

3. Who do you turn to for support when you are stressed?

Friends and family provide so much support for me, whether I am competing or training.

4. Does stress affect your sleep?

If I am overwhelmed with priorities and tasks, my daytime stress can easily spill over into my sleep. I need to be able to clear my mind so I can get the rest I need for the next day ahead.

5. What are your tried-and-true tips for managing stress?

Talk it out. I have found that talking out the moments in life that are stressful can usually generate solutions. But if I am mentally blocked, I can't always see solutions. An "outsider" with a fresh perspective can be very helpful.

Change up your routine. Sometimes you need space to find perspective about a stressful situation. Exercise always works for me. Sometimes I just need to find time for myself to think and then I can refocus to accomplish what needs to get finished.

Support other women. I think it is very important for women to be there for one another and support each other. From my personal experience, it is very common for women not to make themselves a priority because they have so many other responsibilities, especially within a family dynamic. Just helping a woman notice she is not even making herself a priority is the first step. Carving out time for herself will directly impact her overall health and that can translate into her family's overall health. There is a balance with life and that shifts all the time. Women need to be there for one another always.

Look into therapy. I have found professional therapy to be helpful. It's always okay to not be okay and to ask for help.

Use RESCUE Remedy® for natural stress relief. I love this product for its natural homeopathic properties. That's what sold me. I have been a professional athlete for over two decades. At this level, I am always responsible for what I put into my body, as I can be drug tested at any moment. Knowing every ingredient and researching products is vital for sustaining myself and complying with U.S. Anti-Doping regulations. I use RESCUE Remedy® to help reduce stress and get to sleep.

Jacobellis uses the RESCUE Remedy® Stress Dropper in the familiar yellow box and bottle. It's a must have in the globetrotting athlete's travel bag and bedside table.

"I find myself reaching for Rescue®, when I have several things going on all at once: travel, training, or work deadlines. Also, right before bed is a very ideal time for me to take RESCUE®. It helps me relax and get a good night's rest so I can be more efficient the next day," she said.

Like many RESCUE® fans, Jacobellis discovered the brand while researching stress relief for her four-legged canine friend, Gidget. Pets get stressed, too. Ask any pet lover and they'll tell you their pet's stress raises their stress level, too.

"Gidget was always very stressed during thunderstorms, and a vet recommended RESCUE Remedy® Pet. I was not even aware that RESCUE Remedy also has a product for use by people. At the time I was more focused on what it did for my dog," said Jacobellis.

"At the first sign of a storm I would put a few drops on her tongue. As a result, her anxiety would be greatly reduced. This would inadvertently reduce my stress, knowing she was more comfortable. I wanted the best for my dog and her overall health was very important to me," she said.

While maintaining a busy competition and training schedule, Jacobellis also lives her advice for women supporting other women as the inspirational leader and mentor for the Super Girl Pro Series to encourage up-and-coming female athletes and snowboarders.

"It is important for me to support the next generation of action sport females. I had so many struggles as a female athlete in a male dominated sport, and it took me years to earn the respect of the men in my field. I want younger athletes to look up to me and learn how to grow in the sport as well as individuals. Making an environment that supports the younger women in snowboarding provides more diversity in the sport, and, therefore, we can all grow from each other's experiences and create lifelong friendships," said Jacobellis.

Learn more about RESCUE Remedy® and how it can support you through your stressful days at: https://www.rescueremedy.com

RESCUE Remedy® claims are based on traditional homeopathic practice, not accepted medical evidence and are not FDA evaluated. RESCUE Remedy® may not be effective for everyone. Individual results may vary.

