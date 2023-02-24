RHODE ISLAND COMMERCE CORPORATION HONORED BY HSMAI WITH A BRONZE ADRIAN AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING TRAVEL MARKETING

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhode Island Commerce Corporation – the official full-service, economic development organization for the state of Rhode Island – was honored by the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) at the annual Adrian Awards Celebration yesterday, February 23, 2023. Rhode Island Commerce Corporation was recognized with a Bronze Adrian Award for its winning entry in the Advertising - Consumer/Group Sales/Travel Trade category. The Adrian Awards, now in their 66th year, are the largest and most prestigious competition in global travel marketing.

At the midpoint of 2022, after a nearly two-year hiatus promoting air travel to Rhode Island in key origin markets, Rhode Island Commerce Corporation launched a creative, digital-focused airport campaign, from digital display ads and paid social to streaming audio, in promotion of returning flights and new airlines offering service to the state. The campaign goals included:

Drive awareness for and interest in direct flights to Rhode Island .

Capture leisure and business travelers from 14 target fly markets.

Promote travel to Rhode Island via a fun and unique digital advertising campaign.

The airport campaign launched in June 2022 on Sojern, Spotify, Google Ads, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok through gifs, digital display banners, streaming audio and coordinated landing pages. In three months, the Facebook and Instagram awareness campaigns outperformed the travel/leisure industry standards for ad recall lift, at 15.76% and 6.53% respectively. Overall, the airport campaign, across all platforms, drove a reach of 120,909,943 impressions and 217,578 clicks.

"Rhode Island Commerce Corporation is excited to have received our third Adrian Award in five years, and our first acclaim in the Advertising - Consumer/Group Sales/Travel Trade category," said Anika Kimble-Huntley, Chief Marketing Officer, Rhode Island Commerce Corporation. "We look forward to continuing to promote Rhode Island through distinctive and innovative campaigns showcasing sought after experiences only available in the Ocean State."

The 2022 Adrian Awards Competition adopted "The Next Great Chapter" as its theme to highlight the travel industry's emergence from the COVID pandemic and encourage contestants to consider the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

"The travel industry is thriving once more and poised for new growth," said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, president and CEO of HSMAI. "The Adrian Awards celebrate the innovation and ingenuity that fuel our success and recognize the hospitality sales, marketing, and revenue optimization leaders whose extraordinary efforts literally 'open the doors' to exploration and excitement. They are writing the next great chapter of travel, and HSMAI is proud to honor them."

The Adrian Awards Celebration is a must-attend industry event that annually attracts leading hospitality, travel, and tourism marketing executives and their agencies. Winning entries will be viewable in the winners' gallery on the Adrian Awards website following the February 23 Celebration. Visit https://adrianawards.hsmai.org/ for more information on the event and competition.

About HSMAI

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners and is the industry's leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals and their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as the Marketing Strategy Conference, Adrian Awards, and HSMAI ROC. Founded in 1927, HSMAI is a membership organization comprising more than 5,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at hsmai.org, HSMAI Facebook, HSMAI Instagram, HSMAI Twitter, and HSMAI YouTube.

About Rhode Island Commerce Corporation

Rhode Island Commerce Corporation is the official full-service, economic development organization for the state of Rhode Island. The Corporation works with public, private, and nonprofit partners to create the conditions for businesses in all sectors to thrive as well as improve the quality of life for Rhode Island citizens by promoting the state's long-term economic health and prosperity. Rhode Island Commerce Corporation's tourism division works in partnership with local convention and visitors' bureaus, chambers of commerce, and private travel-related organizations to promote economic opportunity and prosperity for Rhode Island through both domestic and international tourism. For more information on visiting Rhode Island including travel guides, events, images and more, go to www.visitrhodeisland.com.

