JD Martin Names Russ Crawford VP of Contractor Sales

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Baker, CEO/President, of JD Martin is pleased to announce Russ Crawford has been promoted to Vice President of Contractor Sales, effective immediately.

A seasoned leader, with more than 52 years of business and industry experience, Russ is a nationally recognized electrical industry expert and trusted technical partner. With a keen ability to strategically focus on the latest industry trends and installation solutions, Crawford has been leading JDM's Contractor Sales efforts since joining the firm in 2013, often while using one of his favorite sayings, "Helping you do more, with less."

"Russ is truly a great leader." said Greg Baker. "His extensive background in the electrical industry is second to none. His integrity, coaching acumen and technical expertise helps solve real-world challenges for our Contractor customers, and their teams. His track record is a true reflection of his dedication to ensure success."

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to continue to add to the next chapter of our great firm's success" Crawford added, "It's also personally gratifying to be able to continue to develop and mentor the next generation of EC's. Providing valuable solutions — helping our customers complete their electrical projects safely, efficiently and more profitably — is my primary focus."

Prior to joining JD Martin in 2013, Crawford's professional experience included previous roles such as GM at a construction firm, in addition to various leadership roles in several full-service, national electrical supply distributor businesses. Among the notable professional achievements of Crawford's career, was his role as founder of Crawford Electric Supply.

In addition to his electrical sales acumen Crawford is also well-known as an effective, engaging trainer for electrical contractors of all skill levels. He currently serves as the primary trainer at the JDM/Southwire Solutions Center, housed in the JD Martin Warehouse, located at 4205 McEwen Road in Dallas.

Crawford is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University.

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. For more than 68 years, we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, waste water treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 16 states in territories that include Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, The Carolinas, Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee. To learn more about JD Martin click here .

