Car Accident Lawyer Match Reinvents Injury Attorney Market

CALM offers customers a groundbreaking free way to connect with some of the top-rated accident injury law firms in America.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Accident Lawyer Match ("CALM") is a powerful and easy to use web platform that helps people find the best personal injury attorney for their case. Now, after disrupting California markets like Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Sacramento and Long Beach, the service is available nationwide.

Car Accident Lawyer Match - The Best Way to Find a Top Injury Attorney Near You (PRNewswire)

Car Accident Lawyer Match offers a groundbreaking free way to connect with some of the top-rated injury firms in America

WHY WE EXIST

Having the right lawyer can make all the difference when it comes to the amount of compensation an injured person receives, or whether they receive anything at all.

Getting a high-level attorney to take an injury case is absolutely critical, but there aren't enough to go around. Most get stuck with an average attorney. This may lead to the loss of thousands or even millions of dollars in well-deserved compensation for an injured person.

CALM is here to cut through all the ads, hype, and questionable reviews to connect the injured with truly excellent attorneys who can help them get all they deserve.

HOW WE ARE DIFFERENT

Highest-Level Law Firms in America

Car Accident Lawyer Match outshines competing services with a powerhouse network of some of the most accomplished injury attorneys in the country. While other services match the injured with lawyers, many don't provide any information about past results or what caliber of law firm site users can expect.

CALM shows the incredible results of injury attorneys within its network right on its website.

Some of CALM's injury attorneys have achieved record-breaking wins, including a historic global settlement approaching $900 million for a case that was national headline news and the subject of books and documentaries. It was the largest settlement of its kind in history.

Others have taken insurance company offers of $0 and turned them into $2 million.

Most firms currently in the CALM network have won the highest awards in the legal field, such as US News Top Law Firms, Super Lawyer, AV-rated, Avvo 10.0 Superb Rating, Top 100 Trial Lawyers, Top 100 High Stakes Litigators, Top 100 Personal Injury Settlements, 10 Best Law Firms for Client Satisfaction, Multi-Million Dollar Advocates, Los Angeles Magazine Top Young Lawyer, Best Lawyers, Top 25 Motor Vehicle Trial Lawyers, and more.

Huge corporate injury "Factory Firms" like the ones seen on billboards and in living rooms across the country may have hundreds or even thousands of clients at a time. CALM specializes in matching the injured with firms who are committed to making time for each client, with proven histories of amazing outcomes.

Free Consultations that are Real Strategy Sessions

Many injury attorneys offer free consultations, but what does that mean? In some cases, these lawyers simply listen to see how much the case may be worth. If it's not worth enough, some may end the call immediately without providing any helpful insight.

When there's a potentially lucrative case, some immediately shift into "sales mode" and only want to talk about why they're the best attorney to hire.

All too often, the free consultations are ended abruptly or turn into nothing more than a sales pitch.

CALM's goal is to work exclusively with law firms who provide extremely valuable advice and insight to the injured, whether their case is big or small.

Targeted Matching with One Firm

CALM matches the injured with just one firm, based upon specific case details. This may include injury type, vehicle type, location, and other factors such as missed work, medical bills, and whether ongoing care is required.

This is highly targeted custom matching designed to connect the injured with the right attorney for their case.

In a "throw spaghetti at the wall and see what sticks" approach, other matching services connect people with up to five attorneys, which may use aggressive marketing tactics, adding stress to an injured person's life by having five firms calling day and night repeatedly, for weeks or months.

CALM helps the injured avoid stress and save time by custom matching them with just one top injury firm.

Protected Privacy

CALM uses state-of-the-art encryption for email communications, protecting personal data. CALM could not find other attorney matching service claiming to provide privacy protection measures to protect customer data.

About: Car Accident Lawyer Match is part of Development Technologies Group's network of web platforms which help users connect with top service providers.

Questions? Contact us at help@caraccidentlawyermatch.com or visit www.caraccidentlawyermatch.com

Disclaimer: Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Do your own research. Do not rely on advertisements when choosing an attorney. Information about attorneys in the CALM network is based on active attorneys at time of publication and is subject to change without notice at any time. See terms and privacy policy.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Car Accident Lawyer Match