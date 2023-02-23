Venator Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

WYNYARD, UK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venator Materials PLC ("Venator") (NYSE: VNTR) has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2022 Form 20-F is available on Venator's website at https://www.venatorcorp.com/investor-relations and on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Hard copies of the complete audited financial statements included in the 2022 Form 20-F are available to shareholders free of charge upon request.

About Venator

Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO 2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments and timber treatment businesses. Based in Wynyard, U.K., Venator employs approximately 3,400 associates and sells its products in more than 109 countries.

