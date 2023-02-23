Carbon Announces Labor-Saving Solutions for Dental Labs at Lab Day Chicago

Automated Print Preparation, M3 Max Printer and New Validated Post-Processing Solutions Provide New Opportunities for Dental Labs to Reduce Costs

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon, the leading 3D printing technology company that is revolutionizing digital dentistry, is expanding its offerings to equip dental labs with time saving and cost reduction solutions. At Lab Day Chicago, taking place February 23rd-25th in Chicago, IL, Carbon is introducing automated print preparation for dental models, new validated post-processing options with Form Wash, and highlighting real world benefits from customers using the M3 Max printing solution. These solutions may enable dental labs to address the staffing shortages that are impacting the growth of businesses, while helping to lower production costs and increase efficiencies.

"The evolution of our platform is a direct result of us listening to our customers and developing features and solutions that help them bring products to market efficiently," said Phil DeSimone, co-founder and member of the Office of the CEO at Carbon. "We're excited to offer solutions that may save labs time and money while providing our customers with the tools they need to combat the labor shortages plaguing the industry, no matter who their resin or hardware provider is. Carbon's platform continues to evolve to meet the needs of dental laboratories."

Automation to Address Labor Shortages

To enable end-to-end automated workflows for key applications, Carbon is introducing automated print preparation for model production. This new automation feature, available only on Carbon printers, eliminates the majority of lab technicians' manual preparation time, offering the ability to save up to 15 minutes of active labor per print project. With these automated preparation tools, print technicians can focus on higher value tasks throughout the lab.

New Labor-Saving Post-Processing Options

Carbon is helping dental labs address chronic labor shortages by validating Formlabs trusted Form Wash post-processing systems. The Form Wash process has an automated washing cycle which provides technicians more time to focus on higher value tasks. This sustainable, automated washing solution saves post-processing steps and helps labs to use isopropyl alcohol more efficiently. Both the Form Wash and Form Wash L solutions have been validated for use in production with the Carbon platform.

Increased Efficiency for High Volume Production

The M3 and the M3 Max printing solutions, provide a wide range of high-performance materials and software solutions tailored for applications across dental and lab needs. The M3 Max, which is currently shipping to customers, features a build area 2.2x the size of the M3 with a native 4k light engine that yields the same pixel size and resolution. The M3 Max is ideal for high volume production of dental models, nightguards, dentures and other indications.

Broader Denture Offerings Coming in 2023

As demand for 3D printed dentures continues to grow, Carbon is working with new ecosystem partners and planning to expand its denture teeth, base, and implant-supported denture offerings to meet customers needs. Carbon plans to introduce these new options during the second half of 2023 and they will be available on all M-series Carbon printers including the M3 and M3 Max.

At Lab Day Chicago, Carbon is conducting educational courses that expand on the new solutions on Friday, February 24th and Saturday, February 25th in the Gold Coast Room (West Tower). To see the technology in action and learn how Carbon is partnering with dental labs to deliver the most advanced dental products on the market, visit Carbon's Lab Day Chicago Booth, Number U-2 (West Tower). For additional information please visit: https://www.carbon3d.com/lab-day-chicago .

For more information on Carbon's solutions for dental labs, please visit our website at: Carbon3d.com.

About Carbon

Carbon is a 3D printing technology company helping businesses to develop better products and bring them to market in less time. The Carbon DLS™ process combines versatile printers, advanced software, and best-in-class materials to deliver functional parts with end-use performance and aesthetics, helping engineers and designers to create products that outperform expectations. From prototyping and low-volume production to production-at-scale, global organizations use the Carbon process to create a wide range of functional end-use parts and print them reliably wherever and whenever they need them through Carbon's production network partners. Carbon is a venture-backed company headquartered in Redwood City, CA. To learn more, follow Carbon on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

