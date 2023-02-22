New Cardinal Health report examines shifts in biosimilars industry

Study reveals provider perceptions of commercially available biosimilars and anticipated launches, which have the potential to increase equitable access to critical treatments

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) released its 2023 Biosimilars Report: Tracking market expansion and sustainability amidst a shifting industry, a publication that highlights provider perceptions, utilization and the latest market trends of biosimilars. The report assesses new and changing perspectives regarding some of the most disruptive biosimilars launched in the areas of immunology and ophthalmology, noting a growing familiarity of the medications among rheumatologists with 76% reporting being very familiar with the products, a 43% jump year-over-year. The research also reports high familiarity among gastroenterologists (81%) compared to ophthalmologists (33%) and dermatologists (31%).

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide.

"Biosimilars bring competition and lower costs to patient-critical treatments," said Bruce Feinberg, chief medical officer and vice president of Cardinal Health. "In order to deliver on the promise of these drugs from a health equity standpoint, we must continue to analyze prescriber awareness and familiarity. Through our research, Cardinal Health seeks to understand prescribers' perceptions and what other factors are moving the industry forward—from business and financial decisions to provider adoption."

Cardinal Health surveyed more than 350 providers across rheumatology, gastroenterology, dermatology and ophthalmology. The responses offer new analysis, insights into market growth, drivers of adoption, and obstacles that remain in the market. The new report also includes an updated analysis of biosimilar market adoption and key milestones achieved throughout 2022, and highlights how policy and updated formulary announcements may impact patient access of these critical therapeutics.

In addition to general provider perceptions, this report provides in-depth analysis of how up to 10 Humira™ (adalimumab) biosimilars launching in 2023 may affect the market with provider input on the most important product attributes for each therapeutic area (e.g. latex and citrate-free solutions).

The 2023 Biosimilars Report also contains:

A lookback at five key milestones achieved in 2022, including how the Enhancing Oncology Model might continue the growth and adoption of biosimilars in the oncology market

A detailed examination of how the Inflation Reduction Act could affect the biosimilars market

Commentary from industry stakeholders on the single most critical action needed to ensure a sustainable U.S. biosimilars market

An updated pipeline of biosimilars expected to come to market in the next three years

The report can be accessed at www.cardinalhealth.com/biosimilarsreport

