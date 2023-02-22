National Airlines Joins USAID Earthquake Relief and Aid Missions

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria the international community has come together to provide critical humanitarian aid to the thousands affected and displaced. National Airlines and National Air Cargo partnered with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) teams to airlift aid and relief materials to the affected regions. Immediately after the deadly earthquakes, USAID dispatched Disaster Assistance Response teams to the regions to assess the situation and needs of the survivors. Later, relief and aid including plastic tarpaulins, hygiene supplies, medical equipment, kitchen sets, toiletries, protective gear, and other necessary household items were airlifted to the regions.

Aid Relief Loading on National Airlines B747-400F Aircraft (PRNewswire)

National Airlines B747-400 freighter aircraft were immediately ready for transport of the USAID relief from the Middle East to Adana, Turkey, which was later trucked to affected regions for distribution. The aircraft was positioned in Dubai where the relief materials were organized and loaded onboard for airlift. Consecutive airlifts in coordination with USAID representatives were successfully completed under the mission.

"Our global teams, crew members, and aircraft were immediately at disposal for the USAID humanitarian relief missions to Turkey. Over the last three decades, National teams have actively partnered with USAID and other international agencies to airlift immediate aid and relief to disaster-affected regions", remarked Christopher Alf, Chairman – National Air Cargo Holdings, Inc.

USAID is working closely with local partners and relief organizations to ensure that airlifted aid is delivered immediately to those in dire need, facilitating a retrieval effort in affected communities. Recurring earthquakes in the region and unfavorable weather conditions have led to a long and challenging road to complete recovery. Sustained coordinated efforts between global airline companies, local support groups, and USAID will continue to ensure the timely availability of aid and relief to the affected regions in the coming days too.

About National

National Airlines is a U.S. FAA-certificated Part 121 air carrier, with a fleet of B747-400Fs, along with A330-200 and B757 200 which are used to provide global cargo and passenger solutions. National Air Cargo provides international freight forwarding, sea-to-air multi-modal transportation, and logistics solutions worldwide. Established in 1991, the global reach of National is maintained via strategically located offices around the world; these locations include the U.S., Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, and China. Learn more about National at www.GoNational.com.

National Airlines B747-400F Aircraft with Humanitarian Aid Departing from DWC Airport, Dubai to Adana, Turkey (PRNewswire)

Emergency Aid Relief Onboard the Aircraft (PRNewswire)

Aid Relief Materials Offloading at Adana Airport, Turkey (PRNewswire)

National - We Deliver the World (PRNewsfoto/National Air Cargo) (PRNewswire)

