iCRYO Announces New Leadership Hires for Communications and Operations

Recovery and Wellness Franchise Appoints New Directors of Operations and Communications

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO , the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand that focuses on a series of health-related recovery services that target pain management, beauty & anti-aging, athletic recovery and overall wellness, has announced the addition of husband-and-wife duo Robbie and Bailey Jenkins to the iCRYO leadership team.

Bailey will join the Operations Department as its Director of Operations, where she will bring years of valuable expertise in compliance, logistics, and operations to iCRYO franchisees to help them succeed. Robbie, coming from a design, communications, and marketing background with years of professional and educational experience, is joining iCRYO's internal agency, Zenith Performance Marketing, as its first Director of Communications.

"Adding both Robbie and Bailey to our growing leadership team helps further establish us as a leading health and wellness franchise," said Kyle Jones, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation and Branding Officer of iCRYO. "They both bring unique experiences on the marketing and operations side, with a deep understanding of how to grow a brand efficiently and successfully."

Prior to joining iCRYO, Robbie started his professional career as a web producer and social media manager for a large digital news media company. After meeting Bailey, the two teamed up with another business partner to found Rapid Reboot, a sports medical device company best known for its FDA-cleared compression technology that uses air pressure enhance blood flow, massage sore muscles, and improve lymphatic function.

Robbie developed the name and brand for the company, and he led its product design and go-to-market strategies, including for the patented REGEN and GENESIS. As the company's Chief Marketing Officer, he oversaw its growth through strategic communications campaigns, digital advertising, and numerous partnerships with athletes, teams, and other organizations such as USA Weightlifting.

Bailey, a former track and field athlete at Grand Canyon University, began assisting in developing Rapid Reboot while still in college. Despite later graduating with a degree in web and graphic design — she built the company's first website — Bailey quickly transitioned to operations as the company's Chief Operating Officer. In that role, she helped onboard and manage new employees, developed Rapid Reboot's FDA-required quality management systems, and created new processes for sales, marketing, and logistics. She was critical in taking Rapid Reboot from a basement in 2016 and transforming it into a multi-million-dollar-a-year company.

"As former athletes and avid fitness enthusiasts, we've developed a strong passion for providing people at all fitness levels with access to cutting-edge recovery and wellness technology," said Robbie Jenkins, Director of Communications for Zenith Performance Marketing. "We've seen firsthand iCRYO's growth skyrocket over the past few years, and we look forward to accelerating that growth in the broader health and wellness space through our experiences, relationships, and drive."

