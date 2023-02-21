BondExchange Automates Probate Applications

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BondExchange (https://bondexchange.com) announces yet another enhancement to its proprietary surety system: fully-automated probate bond applications.

Probate bonds are required by courts to ensure estate assets are properly managed and distributed. Probate bonds are typically needed by family members or trusted friends of a person who has recently passed away.

BondExchange's probate automation, guides agents through the probate bond application process in a few simple steps and allows them to quote and issue these bonds seamlessly online.

"The traditional process for obtaining a probate bond is complicated and typically involves multiple paper applications and several rounds of communications with underwriters," says Jackson Cromer, President of BondExchange. "Our application completely eliminates these pain points , providing an intuitive approach to a process historically rife with inefficiencies."

The probate bond automation is just the latest in a growing line of custom applications created by BondExchange in 2022, including automated contract bonds, the SBA's Surety Bond Guarantee Program, and ERISA bond applications.

"BondExchange is dedicated to continuous improvement and expansion of our capabilities, increasing the value we provide to our agency partners. We've already begun working on automating the cumbersome process of obtaining Commercial Crime Fidelity Bonds, which we hope to roll out for our agents soon."

About BondExchange

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, BondExchange is the technology leader in the surety industry, servicing thousands of insurance agents across the U.S. BondExchange is licensed in all 50 US states and writes all types of surety bonds for all customer profiles.

