Attractions Industry Expert, Tim Samson, Joins Catalate

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalate is excited to welcome Tim Samson as Director of Sales, North America. Tim has 25 years of experience in the parks and attractions industry, most notably at Morey's Piers, a classic seaside amusement park in Wildwood, NJ. He brings varied experience across marketing, sales, operations, and analytics, all focused on ensuring highly effective park operations and business growth.

Catalate's team of resort, park, and attraction industry experts continues to grow.

While at Morey's Piers, Tim was instrumental in establishing a partnership with Catalate in implementing Catalate's Dynamic Pricing with Cloud Store e-commerce to increase online revenue and improve operations by incentivizing advanced ticket sales. In their third year of partnership with Catalate, Morey's Piers continues to benefit from predictable online sales growth, world-class customer support, and improved operational efficiency. As a former park operator and Catalate partner, Tim is uniquely suited to educate resorts and attractions considering a new e-commerce and pricing strategy about the benefits of Catalate's platform.

Tim is excited to put his expertise to use, helping businesses improve guest experience, streamline operations, and maximize average ticket rates. As Tim puts it, "I've seen the positive impact that Catalate has. I understand park operators' unique challenges as I've experienced them firsthand; from technology and logistical hurdles to accounting, staffing, and guest service concerns."

Tim is also a member of IAAPA's Marketing and Communications Sub-committee, where he provides meaningful insight into the overarching Park & Attractions Industry. You'll be able to hear from Tim directly through Catalate's IAAPA Education Webinar on Wednesday, Apr 26, 2023, at 1:00 PM EDT. Register today to learn how to address your business's greatest challenges and ensure superior guest experiences.

Tim is joining a phenomenal team, which includes ski resort, waterpark, and attraction experts; Lauren Gusanders in the USA, Tony André who directs sales across EMEA, and Andreas Föger in the DACH region.

For parks and attractions looking to gain Tim's valuable insight, you can book his time here .

About Catalate

Catalate, a Canopy Holdings AS (Canopy Holdings, Euronext Growth Oslo:CAN) company, is a global pricing and e-commerce company empowering ski resorts, parks, and attractions to increase online revenue. As the only purpose-built ticketing platform for the industry, Catalate has developed successful strategies for hundreds of partners across $1 billion in online sales.

