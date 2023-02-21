Atlas Retail Energy Speaking at Energy Marketing Conferences EMC19 in Houston

Atlas Retail Energy's Matthew Stasium will Discuss Customers' Broker and Supplier Relationships

BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail energy aggregator, broker and consultant Atlas Retail Energy, an Iapetus Holdings company, announces Matthew Stasium, Director of Strategic Relationships, will be a speaker on the Energy Marketing Conferences' (EMC) EMC19 on "The Broker and Supplier Panel", to be held March 20-21, 2023 at the Hilton Post Oak in Houston, Texas. The Theme of EMC19 is "Surviving and Thriving During Turbulent Times".

On the "Broker and Supplier Panel", representatives from the broker, the supplier, and the utility perspective will discuss the customer focus and collaboration to move the industry forward. Stasium's fellow panel speakers include Andrew Barth, Partner at CSD Energy Advisors, Jeff Colvin, EVP Sales, Shell Energy, Geno Cortina, SVP at Freepoint Energy Solutions and Trent Stout, Senior Managing Director, Priority Power. The panel's moderator will be Ananda Goswami from VertexOne. This year, the EMC19 keynote speaker will be David M. Black, CEO of Shell Energy Solutions.

Stasium stated, "I am honored to sit along fellow leaders in the industry leveraging an extensive history and wealth of knowledge in the space. The energy markets are extremely fluid in recent times. It takes innovative and thought-provoking discussions, like the one EMC has put together, to find the best solutions for the clients of the future. Working together, collaborating on ideas, and pushing our industry forward has always been a key focus for me and the Atlas team. I know this panel will be exciting and one the attendees won't want to miss."

As reported by Infocast, deregulated markets, also known as competitive energy markets, have opened generation for competition from independent power producers in 24 states, such as California, Texas and most states in the Northeast. 18 of these states plus Washington D.C. have also introduced "retail choice", which allows residential and/or industrial consumers to choose their own electricity provider. Customers benefit from more competitive rates and generation options, including renewable energy.

In the words of Atlas Retail Energy President, Steve Roberson, "Deregulated markets offer many options when shopping for an energy supplier. Commercial and industrial customers ideally should have a clear understanding how to optimize their energy mix, the terms they're committing to and how to efficiently leverage green alternatives. Price is important, yet all the factors should be weighed when making decisions around energy, often one of the highest and most volatile operating costs for most businesses. At Atlas Retail Energy, we thrive on being on the forefront with fellow thought leaders on how to set customers up for success in their energy choices."

About Atlas Retail Energy

Atlas Retail Energy is a Boston-based energy advisor providing commercial and industrial clients customized energy solutions and renewable alternatives in deregulated U.S. markets. As a fully integrated boutique firm, Atlas leverages wholesale market intelligence to create and implement customized solutions for end-users of energy and provides users complete transparency into wholesale energy markets. Atlas Retail Energy was announced as one of four finalists for the TEPA ABC 2022-2023 Award among over 100 of the most notable brokers in the country. The ABC (Aggregator/Broker/Consultant) award is voted on by TEPA's Supplier membership and is intended to recognize the outstanding ABC Member company in categories such as overall satisfaction, ease of doing business, ethical business practices, customer service, and market knowledge.

For more information, visit Atlas Retail Energy. Atlas Retail Energy is an operating company of Iapetus Holdings.

About Iapetus Holdings

Ranked number one on revenues on the Houston Business Journal 2022 list of veteran-owned companies, Iapetus Holdings LLC (Iapetus) is a privately held, minority and veteran owned portfolio of energy and utility services businesses and alternative investments solving the world's most urgent needs around energy efficiency, reliability, safety and sustainability. Iapetus teams implement agile strategies to serve energy, utility, commercial and industrial companies.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Iapetus is a multimillion-dollar portfolio of companies listed among the 2022 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, efficiently structured to deliver optimum results for clients. Utility and energy clients trust the integrated solutions offered by Iapetus wholly-owned subsidiary companies Atlas Retail Energy, Atlas Commodities, Iapetus Infrastructure Services, Atlas Field Services, Soaring Eagle Technologies, Gold Coast Utility Specialists, Hyperion Safety Environmental Solutions and UATI. Iapetus is creating a legacy forming the next generation of leaders as the proud sponsor of a 501c3 non-profit, AtlasScholars. For more information, visit www.iapetusllc.com.

