Gogoro Releases First Impact Report, Highlights Sustainable Contributions, and Outlines Key Goals for The Future

The Impact Report Summarizes Gogoro's Commitments and Progress in Four Key Strategic Areas: Cleaner Planet, Safety & Resilience, Responsible Business and Social Impact.
TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro Inc. (Nasdaq: GGR), a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today released its first Impact Report. The Impact Report highlights Gogoro's progress in sustainability and ESG and outlines how Gogoro battery swapping and Smartscooters have been successful in enabling the transformation to sustainable urban transportation. The Impact Report can be accessed on Gogoro's Website at Gogoro Impact Report.
"What a difference a decade makes. Ten years ago, few were contemplating the urban energy and transportation transformation or addressing the plight that cities were facing because of air pollution and other negative effects of climate change. We started Gogoro to address these challenges and fundamentally change urban transportation for the better, and we are making progress. Today, we are introducing our first Gogoro Impact Report to highlight this progress we've made in our ESG initiatives and outline our future intentions," said Horace Luke, founder, and CEO of Gogoro. "This report summarizes our commitments and progress in four key strategic areas: Cleaner Planet, Safety & Resilience, Responsible Business and Social Impact. We believe these four areas are key to our success in achieving smarter, cleaner, and safer cities."
The report summarizes Gogoro's commitments and progress in four strategic ESG areas:
- Cleaner Planet - Gogoro is committed to further reducing GHG emissions to minimize our impact on the environment.
- Safety & Resilience - From products, to services, to infrastructure, Gogoro is making urban mobility safer, reliable, and enjoyable.
- Responsible Business - Gogoro is determined to run a healthy business and make a positive contribution to shareholders.
- Social Impact - As a purpose-driven company, we're keen to empower people to drive change and bring positivity to society.
- Gogoro riders have offset 287 million liters of gasoline and avoided 603 million kilograms of CO2 emissions.
- 84.4% of particulates reduction compared to ICE vehicles.
- Close to 2 million users (incl. Gogoro Network subscribers and GoShare users)
- 3,000+ direct and indirect green jobs and 600+ dealers transitioned from gas to EV support.
Two-wheels Accelerate EV Adoption
- Swap & Go is Essential for Urban Centers: It can provide up to 67% lower GHG emissions per passenger kilometer.
- Save Time: Swap & Go is up to 93X faster to refuel.
- Save Space: Up to 5.1X (smaller occupied space)
Gogoro Enables Smart Grid Technologies
Gogoro's battery swapping system not only allows users to refuel their electric scooters quickly and easily, but it also has the potential to integrate renewable power into electricity grids through Virtual Power Plants and demand response programs. By leveraging these technologies and approaches, we aim to contribute to the development of more sustainable and efficient urban environments. We partnered with Enel X, the world's leading virtual power plant (VPP), and state-run Taipower Co. to establish the world's first bidirectional charging system via Gogoro's existing battery swapping stations.
Gogoro Adopts Renewable Energy
