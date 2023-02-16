Blend360 Expands Global Footprint, Acquires UK-Based Data Consultancy Forth Point

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend360, a global provider of data, analytics and talent solutions for Fortune 500 companies, announced today the acquisition of Forth Point, an award-winning data business focused on Data Engineering, AI and ML solutions based in Scotland.

This acquisition will further strengthen Blend360's global data capability, a key step in its journey to being at the forefront of data innovation and delivery for clients. This acquisition has come at a pivotal time for both organizations, as the Forth Point team continues to grow quickly to meet increasing demand and Blend360 looks to expand into new and existing markets in Europe.

Ozgur Dogan, President of Data Science & CX Solutions, commented on the acquisition. "Forth Point brings world-class talent and innovative use cases in the areas of supply chain, manufacturing and operations," said Dogan. "This 'up and out' expansion helps us to extend beyond our traditional footprint using Data Science and Data Engineering to optimize business performance. Will and Neil have built an exceptional team that is passionate about driving exceptional impact for our clients. I'm excited about welcoming the Forth Point Team to Blend360."

"The vision for Forth Point was to build a business that delivered world-class data solutions and use cases," added Founder and COO of Forth Point, Will Boyle. "We've been successful in our mission to partner with clients to have a positive impact on the world while transforming their businesses through data and analytics. The people that make up our team are some of the most passionate and talented individuals I have ever worked with and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved over the last few years. I am looking forward to the next chapter for Forth Point as part of Blend360, and am excited to leverage their platform to build a truly special team in EMEA."

Founded in 2021, Forth Point has scaled quickly to become a leader in data solutions across EMEA. Forth Point delivers end-to-end data solutions across numerous industries. Their premier service offerings include strategy and consulting, data engineering, data science and business intelligence. In less than two years, the Edinburgh-based company has delivered innovative use cases with clients in industries such as energy, logistics, manufacturing, financial services, and more. Forth Point further established itself as a key player in 2022 by winning two DataIQ awards for innovation in AI and excellence in Sustainability.

Blend360 has grown rapidly in recent years, acquiring several organizations across the US, Europe and India. With the goal of becoming a leading global player in data and consultancy services, Blend360 has already begun delivering on challenging targets for the years ahead. Both organizations are thrilled with the opportunities to scale their new partnership offers and are looking forward to their work together.

About Blend360

Blend360 is an award-winning provider of data, analytics, and talent solutions for Fortune 500 companies. The company has made the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies every year they have been in business and has been awarded a world-class ranking in client satisfaction for the past four years. It has over 700 employees with offices domestically in NY, MD, CO, and CA and internationally in India and EMEA.

About Forth Point

Founded in 2021, Forth Point is an award-winning data consultancy based out of Edinburgh, Scotland. Specialising in data strategy, data engineering, data science and business intelligence, Forth Point delivers end-to-end data solutions to clients across industries.

