OCHO Candy Launches Plant-Based Caramel Line in Partnership with Miyoko's Creamery

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OCHO Candy is launching a lineup of four plant-based caramels featuring Miyoko's Creamery European-Style Cultured Vegan Butter. The Oakland-based company makes certified Organic and Fair Trade chocolate candy. Their latest innovation is the plant-based caramel line, which includes Classic, Cinnamon, Coffee, and Chocolate flavored caramel in a dark chocolate shell. The plant-based caramel line is available for order now at https://www.ochocandy.com/.

A stack of OCHO Candy’s Classic dark chocolate covered plant-based caramels. Photo credit: Genuine Ginger. (PRNewswire)

"I'm incredibly excited to announce this partnership between OCHO Candy and Miyoko's Creamery," said Scott Kucirek, CEO of OCHO Candy. "Vegan and dairy-free consumers deserve dessert options with great textures and bold flavors, and we believe our plant-based caramel line delivers on both fronts. We're also proud to provide a certified organic and Fair Trade option for caramel lovers."

The partnership between OCHO Candy and Miyoko's Creamery has created a unique blend of flavors and textures. While most chocolate covered caramels are enrobed, OCHO Candy's line is molded, lending the dark chocolate shell a unique shine and snap. While most vegan caramels have a coconut flavor, OCHO Candy's use of Miyoko's Creamery European-Style Cultured Vegan Butter leads to a rich buttery flavor. OCHO Candy's unique formula and process leads to a gooey caramel texture that pulls apart like a traditional caramel. The plant-based caramel line is a breakthrough innovation perfect for vegan and dairy-free consumers.

About OCHO Candy

OCHO Candy is a chocolate candy company founded in Oakland, California. OCHO Candy makes delicious chocolate candy products that are also certified Organic and Fair Trade. Learn more about OCHO Candy and shop its products at https://www.ochocandy.com/.

New line of dark chocolate covered plant-based caramels from OCHO Candy includes four flavors: Classic, Cinnamon, Coffee, and Chocolate. Photo credit: Emily Auerbach. (PRNewswire)

OCHO Candy Logo (PRNewswire)

