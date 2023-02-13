CEO Coaching International Appoints Randy Dewey as President and Chief Operating Officer

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce the appointment of Randy Dewey as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective March 1. Dewey is currently a Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International.

In his new role, Dewey will be charged with bringing his signature blend of operational prowess, strategic vision, and financial foresight to the firm's day-to-day business.

"I have extremely high confidence in Randy and know that he will excel as our President and COO," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "He is a true leader and the right person to help us execute our vision and take CEO Coaching International to the next level."

Dewey said he is excited to step into this new role at the firm. "I'm thrilled to be a part of this organization and this amazing group of people," he said. "When I joined the team, right from day one I knew I was a part of something special. CEO Coaching International is a world-class company. We're going to continue to raise the bar and Make BIG Happen, and I look forward to being a part of that journey."

Prior to joining CEO Coaching International in 2022, Dewey was an experienced CEO and leader of tech and manufacturing companies in nine different sectors. He has over 30 years of experience delivering rapid growth and expansion at companies in many different countries worldwide. Dewey assisted Blackstone with many turnarounds to successful nine-figure exits in the first half of his career. In the second half of his CEO career, Dewey worked in a private family office environment and within the public markets. The organizations ranged from start-ups to $750M in revenue.

Dewey is the author of a USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling business book, "When the Unthinkable Happens: How to Lead Your Team and Pivot Your Business for Growth and Opportunity."

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

