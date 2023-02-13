Caris Life Sciences to Showcase Research with Leading Cancer Centers at ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium 2023 Reflecting Its Commitment to Improving Outcomes for Patients

Caris Life Sciences to Showcase Research with Leading Cancer Centers at ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium 2023 Reflecting Its Commitment to Improving Outcomes for Patients

Research results from five studies across three solid tumor types demonstrate the impact of Caris' approach to molecular profiling across the continuum of cancer care

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, today announced that the company and partners within the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA) will collectively present five studies across three tumor types at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium, February 16-18, 2023 in San Francisco (Tabletop #50).

Caris Life Sciences Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caris Life Sciences) (PRNewswire)

"We are proud of the growing number of collaborative abstracts accepted for presentation at ASCO GU, demonstrating the power of Caris' comprehensive molecular profiling and the large-scale collaboration between POA sites," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "The findings represent important observations in prostate, urothelial, and renal cancers, which could lead to novel treatment strategies and knowledge that improve patient outcomes."

"At Caris, our goal is to enable clinicians to make the best treatment choices for their patients, researchers to discover new targets, and the biopharmaceutical industry to develop the next breakthrough medicines," said David Spetzler, M.S., Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Caris. "These presentations show how our physicians, scientists and partners in the POA are leveraging real-world clinical evidence from over 455,000 lifetime cases in Caris' unique AI-driven platform to deepen our understanding of cancer. These foundational discoveries provide key insights into advanced cancer and support the development of precision oncology approaches in advanced genitourinary tumors to better serve cancer patients."

Poster presentations include:

Clinical and Molecular Features of ATM and BRCA2 Mutations in Metastatic Prostate Cancer. (Poster Number: J8)

February 16 , 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM PST

The Genomic Landscape of Urothelial Carcinoma with High and Low ERBB2 /HER2 Expression. (Poster Number: M18)

February 17 , 12:30 – 2:00 PM PST

Characterization and Impact of Wnt5A Signaling on Outcomes of Urothelial Carcinoma. (Poster Number: N3)

February 17 , 12:30 – 2:00 PM PST

Exploration of Immunosuppressive Features of the Tumor Microenvironment within Hepatic and Non-Hepatic Tumors of Urothelial Origin. (Poster Number: N5)

February 17 , 12:30 – 2:00 PM PST

Characterization of FOLH1 Expression in Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC). (Poster Number: K8)

February 18 , 7:00 – 8:00 AM PST

Poster and abstract summaries highlighting this research will be available onsite at Caris' Tabletop #50. The full abstracts will be available through the official ASCO website February 13.

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 77 cancer centers and academic institutions in the United States and beyond. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic data available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, as a member of the POA, institutions have access to Caris CODEai™, the most comprehensive data solution in the industry with cancer treatment information and real-world clinical outcomes evidence for over 350,000 patients covering over 1 million data points per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. The company's latest advancement, Caris Assure™, is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Caris Life Sciences Media Contact:

Lisa Burgner

corpcomm@carisls.com

214.294.5606

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences