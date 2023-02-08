Visage 7 Named Best in KLAS 2023

Visage 7 is ranked #1 Universal Viewer (Imaging)

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visage Imaging, Inc. ("Visage"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pro Medicus Ltd. (ASX: PME), has announced the Visage® 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform ("Visage 7") has been ranked the #1 Universal Viewer (Imaging) in the 2023 Best in KLAS ® Software & Services Report by KLAS Research ("KLAS"). Visage 7 supports the simplicity of a One Viewer™ philosophy, that enables diagnostic, clinical, specialty, research, and mobile imaging workflows from a singular platform, delivered entirely from the cloud or on premise.

Visage 7 actually provides more functionality than PACS alone

Visage 7 achieved the #1 ranking in the Universal Viewer (Imaging) segment with a score of 90.2. KLAS defines the Universal Viewer (Imaging) segment as "Solutions that can be used for referential and/or diagnostic viewing; that support multiple media types (e.g., DICOM, JPEG, MPEG, Cine clip); and that do so across multiple service lines (e.g., radiology, cardiology, pathology, wound care)." To qualify as a Universal Viewer (Imaging) solution, provider organizations must verify to KLAS they use the solution for at least two (2) different clinical service lines. Under this definition, Visage 7 actually provides more functionality than PACS alone.

100% of Visage customers use Visage 7 for ultrafast diagnostic interpretation at enterprise scale, which enables the elimination of legacy PACS. This approach to PACS replacement, pioneered and led by Visage, is commonly known as "modular" or Deconstructed PACS™; however, these Visage 7 solutions are not evaluated today in the KLAS PACS segment and the KLAS PACS Report, based on the KLAS definition of PACS. Increasingly, Visage customers are purchasing the Visage 7 "full stack" offering of Visage 7 Viewer, Visage 7 Workflow and Visage 7 Open Archive, and this combination of native solutions does qualify for evaluation in the KLAS PACS segment.

According to KLAS, "The Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. All rankings are a direct result of the feedback of thousands of providers over the last year. A Best in KLAS award signifies to the healthcare IT industry the commitment and partnership that the top vendors should provide."

"Visage customers have successfully replaced greater than 100 legacy PACS and even more imaging viewers with the Visage 7 platform," said Brad Levin, General Manager, North America and Global Head of Marketing. Mr. Levin continued, "Moreover, for more than two (2) years, 100% of new Visage 7 customers have implemented Visage 7 in the cloud. Visage is extremely proud and honored that our customer's feedback about Visage 7 has been heard and that we have been recognized as the market leader by KLAS. This award celebrates their collective efforts and the exceptional Visage team transforming imaging."

Visage will be receiving the 2023 Best in KLAS Award at the upcoming 2023 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) meeting, April 17-21, in Chicago, IL. To schedule a discussion and demonstration of the award-winning Visage 7 in Visage Booth 4308, please click here for additional details.

About Visage Imaging, Inc.

A global provider of enterprise imaging solutions that enable PACS replacement with local, regional and national scale. The Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform is proven, providing a fast, clinically rich, and highly scalable growth platform deliverable entirely from the cloud or on premise. Visage 7 supports the simplicity of a One Viewer™ philosophy, that enables diagnostic, clinical, specialty, research, and mobile imaging workflows from a singular platform. Visage also offers modular scalability and future-proof flexibility with enterprise workflow (Visage 7 Workflow), vendor-neutral archive (Visage 7 Open Archive) and artificial intelligence (Visage AI Accelerator) solutions, all 100% native. https://visageimaging.com

About Pro Medicus Limited

Pro Medicus Limited [ASX: PME] is Australia's leading imaging IT provider. Founded in 1983, the company provides a full range of integrated software products and services to hospital, imaging centers and health care groups worldwide. www.promed.com.au

Visage, Visage Imaging, Visage Ease Pro, Visage Ease, One Viewer, ANV, CloudPACS.com, Video Reports, Load Balancer, Deep Search and Deconstructed PACS are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks that are licensed by Visage Imaging Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners or licensees.

