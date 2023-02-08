Tom Brady to Keynote eMerge Americas 2023 Conference

The seven-time World Champion will share his experience, insights and lessons-learned as a co-founder and entrepreneur

MIAMI, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas , a venture-backed platform focused on transforming Miami into a global tech hub, has announced that 5-time World Champion MVP quarterback and entrepreneur, Tom Brady will keynote the 2023 eMerge Americas global technology conference scheduled for April 20-21, 2023, at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

"With a lifetime of leadership experience both on and off the field, Tom Brady will bring his unique and compelling perspective to the eMerge mainstage," said Melissa Medina, co-founder & President of eMerge Americas. "You do not become successful without determination, resiliency, focus, and determination – all qualities that founders need in order to successfully scale and grow their companies. Attendees will learn firsthand from Tom's incredible journey, as well as gain insights into how he drives innovation through multiple business ventures. We are thrilled to welcome him to eMerge Americas 2023."

Brady will be sharing his entrepreneurial insights during a moderated conversation on the first day of this year's conference in Miami.

The eMerge Americas conference connects the entire tech and entrepreneurial ecosystem, pulling the best and the brightest from around the world to Miami to launch, build, and successfully scale their ideas. Attendees have the opportunity to network and connect with industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors from across the globe.

To learn more about the programming for the upcoming eMerge Americas 2023 conference and to register to attend visit www.emergeamericas.com .

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is a venture-backed platform focused on transforming Miami into the tech hub of the Americas. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, is a global tech conference held annually at the Miami Beach Convention Center, attracting more than 20,000 attendees from 50 countries and over 4,000 unique participating organizations. In addition to the annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts year-round executive summits, innovation challenges, startup pitch competitions, masterclasses, webinars, as well as publishes venture activity and investment insights reports. For the last decade, eMerge has served as a catalyst for innovation and investment across the Americas, working at the forefront of building the South Florida entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem. Visit www.emergeamericas.com for more information

