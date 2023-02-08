SportsGrid Network Launches FAST Channel on Amazon Freevee

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid, Inc. today announced the global distribution agreement with Amazon to launch their SportsGrid FAST channel on Amazon Freevee. SportsGrid Network is the world's first and only 24-hour streaming FAST channel dedicated to serving the massive global sports wagering audience with live exclusive programming providing comprehensive real-time coverage of pre-game and in-game sports betting odds and related data.

SportsGrid announced a global distribution agreement with Amazon to launch the SportsGrid FAST channel on Freevee and Prime Video platforms. (PRNewswire)

SportsGrid and Amazon sign global distribution agreement. Sports wagering FAST channel launches on Freevee, Prime Video.

SportsGrid Network will be joining more than 200 free linear channels on Freevee, that are available on the service's standalone app and will be live within the Prime Video app. SportsGrid will be available today streaming on Freevee throughout the United States.

"It is an exciting day for the SportsGrid executive team to partner with Amazon Freevee and Prime Video services offering their millions of users access to the best destination source for sports betting news, real-time data, and expert commentary. We look forward to the Amazon partnership to innovate and develop new tools to engage and redefine the sports viewers betting experience," said Louis Maione, President and Co-Founder of SportsGrid.

Amazon Freevee, formerly known as IMDb TV, is a streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and FAST channels, available anytime, for free.

About SportsGrid, Inc.

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia content and technology company providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen interactive video technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid intelligence and data are provided by Sportradar featuring the seamless integration of their real time comprehensive data feeds and content solutions. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

SportsGrid Contacts:

Charles Theiss

charles@sportsgrid.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SportsGrid