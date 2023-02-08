CeCe Morken Joins DailyPay's Board of Directors

The former Headspace CEO and seasoned technology executive brings decades of experience across software, banking and financial services to the growing fintech company

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay, a leading financial technology company, today announced that CeCelia ("CeCe") Morken has joined its Board of Directors. An accomplished software and financial services executive, she brings decades of experience steering prominent companies as an executive and board member.

CeCe Morken (PRNewswire)

"CeCe has spent decades building and growing organizations, from start-ups to global, publicly-traded companies," said DailyPay CEO Kevin Coop. "Her sharp business acumen and experience steering software and financial services companies provides DailyPay an authoritative voice as we continue to grow our business and bring financial wellness to more clients and users."

A long-time software executive, Morken is the former CEO of Headspace Inc., a leading provider of digital mental wellness services. Prior to that, Morken spent more than a decade at Intuit Inc. where she held senior roles overseeing strategic partnerships, financial services and more. She also previously served in senior roles at Digital Insight, WebTone Technologies and Fortis Technologies.

Morken serves on several public company boards, including Wells Fargo, Genpact and Alteryx.

"DailyPay represents the best of both worlds: a well-positioned, growing business that is making a positive impact on its users," said CeCe Morken. "DailyPay's technology empowers users with heightened financial choice and control, which can have a positive impact on mental and physical health as well. I look forward to contributing my experience to advance the company's strategy, mission and next phase of growth."

Morken's addition to DailyPay's Board of Directors comes on the heels of the company's recent announcement that it secured $260 million of debt financing to fuel growth domestically, expand internationally and further invest in product innovation.

About DailyPay

DailyPay, Inc., powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system for everyone. DailyPay delivers the industry's leading on-demand pay solution with modern, insight-driven pay strategies that help America's leading employers to activate their workforce and build stronger relationships with their employees, so they feel more engaged, work harder, and stay longer. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press .

Media Contact

David Schwarz

david.schwarz@dailypay.com

Gabriella Lourie

gabriella.lourie@dailypay.com

DailyPay Logo (PRNewsfoto/DailyPay) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DailyPay