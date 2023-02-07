Mindgruve Awarded Highest Honor at the 2023 AVA Digital Awards

The Global Digital Marketing Agency Received a Platinum Award in Two Categories for Its Brand Campaign for First Horizon Bank

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindgruve , one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies in the U.S., was recognized as a Platinum winner in the 2023 AVA Digital Awards for the Let's Find a Way brand campaign for First Horizon Bank . The campaign won a Platinum award, an honor only the top 16 percent of entrants earn, in the digital advertising and video production categories.

The Let's Find a Way campaign was designed to expand brand awareness and establish trust with existing and potential clients in the bank's portfolio of markets. The series of videos feature real client stories to showcase First Horizon's commitment to building and nurturing personal relationships with its clients. The videos were featured in a robust, integrated digital campaign targeting the bank's extensive southeast footprint, specifically in newly acquired markets. The campaign yielded quarter-over-quarter increases in impression volume and new customer acquisition.

"We know how important it is for First Horizon to establish trust within the communities the bank serves, and this campaign perfectly captures the bank's dedication to helping its clients reach their financial goals," said Chad Robley, CEO and founder of Mindgruve. "We are honored to be recognized alongside so many prestigious companies for our work on the Let's Find a Way campaign. With more than 20 years of marketing experience in the financial services industry, our team of experts has helped brands like First Horizon form meaningful connections with their clients across a digital landscape."

AVA Digital Awards is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand production, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, and freelance professionals.

In addition to the work on Let's Find a Way, Mindgruve serves as the agency of record for First Horizon Bank, helping lead creative, web presence, digital media, analytics, and public relations. Mindgruve recently launched a new website for the bank that features a revamped user interface, mobile-first layout, and an elevated design.

Aside from its most recent win at the AVA awards, the Let's Find a Way campaign has also been recognized by the Best in Biz and MarCom awards. Click here to see a full list of AVA Award winners.

About Mindgruve

We are a global digital agency comprised of strategists, creatives, media experts, data scientists and engineers driven by one common purpose — accelerate business growth through marketing and digital transformation. For more information, visit https://mindgruve.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $80.3 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

