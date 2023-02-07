Healthcare Sales Executive Mike Collins to Lead Sales Team; Senior Operations Executive Kevin Kissling to Head LogiCare3PL

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCare, Inc., specializing in delivering specialty and therapeutic biological products since 1982, has named two healthcare industry veterans to their leadership team. Healthcare sales executive Mike Collins was named Vice President of Sales for BioCareSD, the company's specialty distribution business. Operations executive Kevin Kissling was named Vice President & General Manager 3PL Services, leading LogiCare3PL, BioCare's third-party logistics offering.

BIOCARE NAMES TWO HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY VETERANS TO LEADERSHIP POSITIONS

"We are thrilled to bring two industry veterans with deep experience in their specialties to the BioCare team," said CEO Linda Matthews. "A healthcare sales expert, Mike Collins has already proven himself invaluable in his time with us as a consultant in our go-to-market program, and he will lead all phases of our sales efforts. Kevin Kissling is a leader in third-party logistics and operations, further strengthening our commitment to providing our partners with customized solutions through LogiCare3PL."

In leading the company's sales division, Collins will oversee sales training and development, CRM, and internal systems and processes. Throughout his 25-year career in the healthcare industry, Collins has experience working with pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and specialty pharmacy organizations. He has held leadership roles in sales, marketing, training, commercial excellence, managed care, and trade.

"Since I have already been serving as a consultant for BioCareSD, I know the people, solutions, and corporate culture well," said Collins. "This is a remarkable company, and my familiarity will allow me to hit the ground running as VP of sales."

Most recently, Collins served as an independent management consultant for BioCareSD, where he drove the buildout and refinement of multiple elements of the company's go-to-market model. Prior to consulting with BioCareSD, Collins led the sales efforts for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy, and Baxalta. Collins also spent more than 13 years at Baxter Healthcare Corporation.

As Vice President & General Manager of 3PL Services for BioCare, Kissling will oversee LogiCare3PL, a third-party logistics offering that provides specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers all-inclusive order to cash, inventory management, warehousing and distribution services.

"LogiCare3PL is poised to be a leader in third-party logistics, and in the healthcare field overall," said Kissling. "I am excited to lead the company's next evolution and deliver outstanding results for our customers."

During his career, Kissling has held a variety of roles in areas including third-party logistics, distribution, market access, pharmacy operations and channel strategy. He has extensive experience delivering operational, technological, and cultural transformations for Fortune 500 corporations and startups. Prior to joining the BioCare family of companies, Kissling launched McKesson's new 3PL business, and helped grow it to over $1B in five years.

About BioCare

BioCare, Inc. comprises BioCareSD, a leading national specialty distributor of life-saving therapies, CanyonCareRX, a full-service specialty pharmacy, LogiCare3PL, a national provider of time and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical logistics services, and QRCare, a quality and regulatory consultancy service. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, BioCare, Inc. has been devoted to delivering specialty and therapeutic biological products since 1982. The company was included on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list in 2022. For more information about BioCare, Inc., please visit www.biocare-us.com .

