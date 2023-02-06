New Consortium introduces student affairs educator certification

Established collaboratively by seven student affairs professional associations

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Higher Education Consortium for Student Affairs Certification today announced the official launch of Student Affairs Educator Certification. This professional certification program offers a core student affairs educator credential (CSAEd) and specialty credentials in the functional areas of campus activities, campus housing and residential life, campus recreation, college unions, fraternity and sorority life, and student conduct administration. All certifications were developed to benefit mid-level professionals by formally recognizing their knowledge gained post-degree through several years of student affairs/services work experience and ongoing professional development.

The launch of Student Affairs Educator Certification marks the culmination of a multi-year development process led by the Consortium and involving hundreds of practitioner and graduate faculty subject matter experts in student affairs/services. The Consortium was established collaboratively by the student affairs professional associations ACUHO-I, ACUI, AFA, ASCA, NACA, NASPA, and NIRSA. The goals of the Consortium include supporting individual student affairs educators seeking to demonstrate learning achieved through work experience and further support their professional advancement into senior-level positions and transitions across student affairs/services functional areas.

"The essential work performed by student affairs educators has been exceptionally difficult these past years. Employees commonly report low morale, high attrition, and a desire for greater professional development. Certification offers an opportunity to address some of these challenges by providing student affairs divisions with a new means to recognize the knowledge their employees have continued to gain through work experience, encourage ongoing professional development, and achieve a tool to support mobility," says Joseph DeSanto Jones, executive director.

The pilot of Student Affairs Educator Certification occurred in fall 2022. Applications for spring will open on February 13, 2023. To learn more about applying, register for the Student Affairs Educator Certification Spring Info session here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEpde6urjMrHtCweUPFKnkjzqQzkRWaNsTO .

For additional details about Student Affairs Educator Certification, visit the Consortium's website at https://studentaffairscertification.org/ .

About Higher Education Consortium for Student Affairs Certification

The Higher Education Consortium for Student Affairs Certification promotes and advances student affairs and services in higher education by assessing and recognizing individual educators who demonstrate competency in established domains, commit to ongoing learning and professional development, and comply with the code of ethics.

